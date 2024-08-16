IMMOLATION: Official Book 'Into Everlasting Fire' Due This Fall

Decibel Books has announced the publication of "Into Everlasting Fire: The Official History Of Immolation", a massive 400-page history of one of the most beloved bands in death metal history. Fans can pre-order their copy now, with an expected ship date in November.

Propelled by the dissonant harmonic acrobatics of guitarist Robert Vigna and the subterranean growl and slashing rhythms of bassist/vocalist Ross Dolan, IMMOLATION's core duo not only led death metal landmarks like "Dawn Of Possession" but piloted the band through music industry pitfalls of dubious record contacts, sketchy agents and the mid-'90s commercial collapse of the subgenre they helped perfect — and never abandoned.

For an exclusive preview of "Into Everlasting Fire", fans can read the first excerpt online, which takes readers back to early '90s as the death metal scene was about to explode, and IMMOLATION were about to sign to their first record deal with Roadrunner subsidiary R/C Records.

Ahead of this release, IMMOLATION fans can witness a special "First 20 Years" set at Decibel's 20th-anniversary show on August 31 at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"Into Everlasting Fire: The Official History Of Immolation" provides eyewitness accounts from ex-members, label owners, producers and fellow artists who were part of the band's relentless climb to the top of the modern death metal landscape. Penned by longtime extreme metal journalist Kevin Stewart-Panko ("Do You Have Anything To Declare?"),featuring a foreword by DEADGUY guitarist Keith Huckins, and boasting stunning new art from legendary IMMOLATION cover artist Andreas Marschall, "Into Everlasting Fire" is IMMOLATION's fully authorized, unprecedented look into the band's career via countless in-depth interviews, studio recollections, harrowing and hilarious road stories and dozens of exclusive photos.

"We are very excited and extremely proud to announce 'Into Everlasting Fire'," says the band. "It provides a unique glimpse into our world throughout the years as well as a glimpse into our scene from its earlier beginnings right up until the present. Kevin Stewart-Panko did an amazing job in assimilating almost 40 years of stories and memories into a book that will finally give our fans a unique look into IMMOLATION's long and rich history rooted in the beginnings of the death metal scene."

At over 400 pages (including a 16-page color image section) this gorgeous hardcover is available for pre-order now exclusively through Decibel Books.

