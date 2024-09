IMPELLITTERI Recruits SLAYER Drummer PAUL BOSTAPH For New Album 'War Machine'

With legions of fans worldwide, IMPELLITTERI is known for exciting music, addictive riffs, and mesmerizing melodies. Today they proudly announce that a new album — "War Machine" — is dropping on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate this announcement, the band shares the album's first single "Out Of My Mind (Heavy Metal)" alongside a new music video available below.

"War Machine" features guitar hero Chris Impellitteri's guitar virtuosity and lead singer Rob Rock's vocal range powered by the incredible rhythmic foundation of bassist James Pulli and SLAYER/KERRY KING drummer Paul Bostaph.

About the album, Impellitteri had this to say: "This new album has been an absolute thrill to make with my friends Rob Rock, James Pulli, Paul Bostaph and our engineers Mike Plotnikoff, Jun Murakawa and Jacob Hansen.

"This music expresses where we are today as a band emotionally and technically! This is probably the most sincere album we have made because we just played music that moved us emotionally without chasing any trends or other bands. We definitely played our asses off! And so, I truly hope everyone gets a chance to listen to this new album and rock with us!! I am looking forward to touring behind this album!!"

With "War Machine", the IMPELLITTERI band presents a mind-blowing, highly energetic, and thrilling new musical adventure.

To date, IMPELLITTERI has sold more than two million records worldwide and has performed on the same stages as IRON MAIDEN, BLACK SABBATH, JOURNEY, and more. The band has been featured on multiple magazine covers, television, radio, and internet shows. In its glorious past, IMPELLITTERI was also featured on MTV, VH1 and "Headbangers Ball".

Chris is an iconic guitar player and a huge inspiration for many players. He has been named one of the fastest guitar players of all time by magazines like Guitar One and Guitar World, while Japan's Burrn! voted Chris as the best rock guitarist. In 2023, Impellitteri was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame.

With "War Machine", the band delivers one of their best albums to date. From the opening riff of the title track to songs like today's "Out Of Mind (Heavy Metal)" or "Hell On Earth", the album is a manifest of bone-crushing riffs, hyper-technical solos, and anthemic choruses.

"War Machine" track listing:

01. War Machine

02. Out of My Mind (Heavy Metal)

03. Superkingdom

04. Wrathchild

05. What Lies Beneath

06. Hell On Earth

07. Power Grab

08. Beware The Hunter

09. Light It Up

10. Gone Insane

11. Just Another Day

IMPELLITTERI is:

Chris Impellitteri: Lead Guitarist

Rob Rock: Vocalist

James Pulli: Bassist

Paul Bostaph: Drummer

Photo credit: Alex Solca