IN FLAMES Begins Recording Fifteenth Studio Album

Swedish/American metallers IN FLAMES have entered a Los Angeles studio to begin recording their fifteenth studio album.

The band is once again working with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson — who has previously worked with MOTÖRHEAD, BODY COUNT and SEPULTURA, among others — as well as engineer Mike Plotnikoff. IN FLAMES has been collaborating with Benson since the group's twelfth studio album, 2016's "Battles".

IN FLAMES' upcoming follow-up to 2023's "Foregone" will apparently mark the recording debut with the band of drummer Jon Rice, who has been touring with IN FLAMES since May 2025.

On Tuesday (February 3),IN FLAMES guitarist Björn Gelotte took to the band's social media to share a video from the studio and he wrote simply "XV", which is the Roman numeral representation for the number 15, a reference to the fact that this will be IN FLAMES' fifteenth studio effort.

Also on Tuesday, Plotnikoff shared a photo of Rice's drum kit in the studio and he included the following caption: "Drums have begun @inflames @bgelotte @andersfridn @jon.charn.rice @howardbenson @joerickardproductions @decarli_editor @iansthunder @sunsetsoundrecorders #sunsetsound #studio2 #makinghits".

Rice had previously played with BEHEMOTH, UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, THE RED CHORD, JOB FOR A COWBOY and SCORPION CHILD.

Last May, IN FLAMES parted ways with their drummer of seven years, Tanner Wayne.

Wayne, who was previously best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, joined IN FLAMES in time for the band's summer 2018 tour.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on the band's 2016 album "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES on July 4, 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

IN FLAMES will play several U.S. shows in May in between the band's appearances at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Support on select dates will come from THROWN, DISTANT and UPON STONE.

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with bassist Bryce Paul and Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Benson. Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

In 2023, IN FLAMES parted ways with Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7, 2023 at the Release Athens festival in Athens, Greece.

Photo by Oscar Dziedziela