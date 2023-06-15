IN FLAMES Frontman ANDERS FRIDÉN: 'I Work With My Passion, My Hobby, Which Is Insane'

In a new interview with Oran O'Beirne of Bloodstock TV, IN FLAMES frontman Anders Fridén was asked if there are plans for him and his bandmates to commemorate in any way the upcoming 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Lunar Strain", in 2024. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that's more in the business area, those people. In the band, we don't really think about those things. Honestly, when I'm out touring, we have fans coming up to us and saying, 'Oh, today this album turned this amount of years' and 'Today 'The Jester Race' celebrated its what[ever] birthday.' And we're, like, 'Oh, shit. I didn't think about that.' So I don't think about that at all. But 30 years — that's crazy.

"If you asked me early in our career if we would do this for 30 years, I'd be, like, 'No way, man.' [Laughs] So it's insane," he continued. "I'm so, so grateful that we can do what we do. I work with my passion, my hobby, which is insane, when you think about it. I'm grateful for all the fans that carry us around the world and come to our shows and listen to our music."

Earlier this month, IN FLAMES parted ways with bassist Bryce Paul and has replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7 at the Release Athens 2023 festival in Athens, Greece.

Bryce joined IN FLAMES following the departure of longtime bassist Peter Iwers.

Iwers quit IN FLAMES in November 2016, saying that he was leaving the band "to pursue other endeavors."

IN FLAMES' latest album, "Foregone", was released in February via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with Paul and drummer Tanner Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.