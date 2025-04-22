ROB ZOMBIE's 'House Of 1000 Corpses: The Making Of A Cult Classic' Book Due In September

Insight Editions has set a September 16 release date for Rob Zombie's "House Of 1000 Corpses: The Making Of A Cult Classic" book.

In the 304-page hardcover book, writer, director and musician Rob Zombie journeys into the madhouse with "House Of 1000 Corpses", an inside look at the making of his cult classic horror film, showcasing the visceral intensity of his signature artistic style and inviting readers to explore the twisted world that launched the Firefly universe.

Zombie's captivating art and making-of book "House Of 1000 Corpses" is a visually stunning volume offering an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Zombie's groundbreaking film that redefined the genre. Explore a treasure trove of film stills, rare artwork, concept sketches, and the director’s original shooting script that brings to life the film's vivid characters and chilling atmosphere. With Zombie's own handwritten notes, readers will gain insight into the process and the dark inspirations that fueled the film.

"House Of 1000 Corpses" is an artistic tribute to a cinematic cult classic that continues to haunt audiences to this day, proving that from film to music, the Zombie aesthetic is truly one of a kind.

"I think fans will really enjoy seeing the journey of how an idea becomes reality," Zombie told People magazine.

"The book takes the fans from early notes and sketches right up to the premiere of the film. Along the way, you see every twist and turn the film took. It is not done through me telling the story but through my script which is covered in all my notes, thumbnails, sketches and constant changes."

He added: "Any film fan will enjoy seeing this behind-the-scenes look at the process and how these beloved, bizarre characters came to be."

Released in 2003, "House of 1000 Corpses" was Zombie's debut as a feature film director.

Even though "House of 1000 Corpses" was not a box office smash, the relatively low-budget flick's (which cost a reported $7 million to produce) $12.5 million haul was enough to make Lions Gate Films happy.

2005's "The Devil's Rejects", widely considered Zombie's best film, picked up the story of the infamous Firefly family, a clan of psychopathic murderers first introduced in "House Of 1000 Corpses".

Zombie's first live appearance with bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson in 18 years took place last August at the opening show of the 2024 leg of Zombie and Alice Cooper's "Freaks On Parade" tour at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Blasko's return to Rob Zombie was announced in January 2024.

Nicholson rejoined the group just hours after the shock rocker's longtime bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery revealed that he was exiting the band after 18 years.

Blasko was previously a member of Rob Zombie's band from 1997 through 2006, playing bass on the first three Zombie albums: "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

Nicholson left Zombie in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band.

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In the fall of 2022, John 5 left Rob Zombie to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Rob Zombie's current band consists of Zombie, Riggs, Blasko and drummer Ginger Fish, who has played with Rob since 2011.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn