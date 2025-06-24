IN THIS MOMENT Announces Fall 2025 'Black Mass Tour' With DAYSEEKER, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT And DED

American rock band IN THIS MOMENT has announced the 2025 "Black Mass Tour" featuring special guests DAYSEEKER on select dates, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT and DED. The 23-city trek kicks off on Thursday, September 18 at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, making stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Events Center on Friday, October 24. IN THIS MOMENT is also gearing up to release new music via Better Noise Music this summer.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ITMBBM25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

IN THIS MOMENT's "Black Mass Tour" dates:

Sep. 18 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

Sep. 20 - Johnson City, TN - Freedom Hall Civic Center#

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 23 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom^

Sep. 24 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sep. 25 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sep. 27 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Sep. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel^

Oct. 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 02 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Oct. 03 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct. 07 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Oct. 08 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Oct. 10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Oct. 11 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

Oct. 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater

Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Oct. 16 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall^

Oct. 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Oct. 23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

Oct. 24 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Events Center

^ Without DAYSEEKER

# Without THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

Since coming to life in 2005, the Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" (2012),the quintet has garnered six gold and platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017). With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside DISTURBED and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). Whereas "Ritual" hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, "Mother" breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between".

In 2022, the band released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood". Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album "Godmode" (BMG),a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single "The Purge", the band's stunning cover of Björk's "Army Of Me", the collaborative track "Damaged" which features Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, and "I Would Die For You", which appears on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Photo credit: Joe Cotela