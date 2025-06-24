GWAR Announces Fall 2025 'The Return Of Gor Gor Tour' With HELMET, THE DWARVES And BLOOD VULTURE

Legendary shock rockers GWAR have announced "The Return of Gor Gor Tour", a devastating North American headline campaign kicking off October 18 in Salt Lake City with support from HELMET, THE DWARVES and BLOOD VULTURE. The trek celebrates GWAR's 40th anniversary and the return of their long-lost crack-addicted dinosaur, Gor Gor. The tour also supports your lords and masters' forthcoming multimedia release "The Return Of Gor Gor", due out July 25 via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.

GWAR's Blöthar The Berserker comments on "The Return of Gor Gor Tour": "Gor Gor demands sacrifice! The Tyrant Teen is all grown up and he wants love! Don't look him in the eye!! The beast demands a bride! Come in your bridal finery. An ocean of chiffon to satisfy the bloodlust of the great lizard!"

General on sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting today.

GWAR's "The Return of Gor Gor Tour" with HELMET, THE DWARVES and BLOOD VULTURE:

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

Oct. 20 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct. 25 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 26 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Oct. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 30 - Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Oct. 31 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 01 - Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District

Nov. 03 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 05 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 06 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 08 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 09 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 12 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Nov. 15 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour *

Nov. 16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov. 19 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 21 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Nov. 22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

* Festival appearance

"The Return Of Gor Gor" features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (CONVERGE, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia during GWAR's 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor's return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a semi-translucent etched deep purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net and semi-translucent etched green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A deluxe hardback edition is also available.

40 years ago, the intergalactic warlords of GWAR emerged from their Antarctic tomb to conquer the Earth with their barbaric blend of metal and mayhem. Over the decades, their monstrous live shows and relentless discography have solidified them as the ultimate overlords of shock rock. Now, with BälSäc, Beefcake, JiZMak and Blothar joined by the mighty shredder Grodius of the Maximus Clan, GWAR embarks on their latest quest — to reclaim their savage pet, Gor Gor, who mysteriously disappeared following the death of their former frontman, Oderus Urungus.

Blöthar The Berserker comments on "The Return Of Gor Gor": "The last time I saw Gor Gor, he was just a wee fart dragon. He had crawled on the hood of my Kia Soul and was holding on for dear life while I drove to the store to buy Clamato. I bathed him in wiper fluid and used my wipers to knock him off my sweet ride. Next thing I know, he's a 20-foot tall trans-species prostitute working a pickle park. Apparently, he's all grown up and looking for revenge. This record chronicles his struggles as a young Dino-American trying to make his way in a cruel world."

"The Return Of Gor Gor" track listing:

01. The Great Circus Train Disaster

02. Tyrant King

03. Lot Lizard

04. Crack In The Egg (Live)

05. The Founding Fathers (Live)

06. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)

07. Fishfuck (Live)

Photo credit: Shawn Stanley