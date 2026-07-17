IN THIS MOMENT Announces New Album 'Witch', Shares 'Crawl' Single

IN THIS MOMENT, the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum heavy alternative force of nature, returns today with a new single and music video titled "Crawl". Watch the music video below. The track heralds the arrival of IN THIS MOMENT's ninth full-length offering and debut LP for Better Noise Music, "Witch", due on August 28.

"Crawl" seethes and surges in signature IN THIS MOMENT style. Anchored by a gut-punching riff and seismic vocals courtesy of inimitable frontwoman Maria Brink, the song sets its hooks in, holds tight, and never lets go. It's worthy of obsessing over — like all of the group's best material over the years.

About the track, Brink offers: "'Crawl' is a reckoning — a reflection that those who dominate and cause pain will ultimately reap what they sow. As above, so below. The fall is inevitable. Bearing witness to the harm they inflict, the song declares that those who once stood tall will be brought to their knees."

IN THIS MOMENT co-founder and guitarist Chris Howorth furthers: "'Crawl' is a visceral track that delivers the undeniable observation of powerful entities dominating and abusing the weaker and compromised masses — something that continues to repeat itself throughout human history. The song empowers and, at its core, is about standing up and fighting back."

However, it's just the beginning. "Witch" showcases every side of IN THIS MOMENT: The fury, the femininity, and the fire. It's an 11-track opus that does not relent in intensity and introspection. However, the band didn't go it alone. This time around, the band tapped friends DAYSEEKER for "I Want To Believe"; Kim Dracula for "Heretic"; and Kat Von D for a cover of the PINK FLOYD classic "Another Brick In The Wall".

"'Witch' is my declaration of inner transformation," states Brink. "It's about embracing the duality within — taking pain, persecution, and struggle — and alchemizing them into strength and power. The album reflects both ancient trials and my own journey — where being a 'witch' means being a creator, connected to the universe, manifesting my own reality."

IN THIS MOMENT teased this chapter with "Sleeping With The Enemy". Beyond reeling in over one million streams, it earned critical acclaim. Rock Sound hailed it as "blistering," and Revolver plugged its power.

Led by the magnetic presence of Brink, the band has turned its fusion of spectacle, vulnerability, and massive melodic hooks into a global phenomenon, earning platinum-certified success and more than two billion career streams along the way.

"Witch" track listing:

01. Shame

02. I Want To Believe (feat. DAYSEEKER)

03. Crawl

04. Into The Dark

05. Sleeping With The Enemy

06. Wrapped Around Your Finger

07. Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula)

08. Father

09. Without Me There's No You

10. Another Brick In The Wall (feat. Kat Von D)

11. Something I Can Never Have

Since coming to life in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and aforementioned Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. They have steadily emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, IN THIS MOMENT has amassed over two billion streams globally. In addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" (2012),the quintet has also garnered seven gold and two platinum singles, followed by Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017).

Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, IN THIS MOMENT performed in arenas and have appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. They assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (2020) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). "Mother" breathed the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between", which received a Grammy nomination in 2020 for "Best Metal Performance".

In 2022, IN THIS MOMENT released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood". Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album "Godmode" (BMG),a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single "The Purge", a stunning cover of Björk's "Army Of Me", the collaborative track "Damaged", which featured Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, and "I Would Die For You", which appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer