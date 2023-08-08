IN THIS MOMENT Explains 'Godmode' Album Title

Singer Maria Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth of IN THIS MOMENT spoke to Pablo of the Minneapolis, Minnesota radio station 93X about the band's upcoming eighth studio album, "Godmode", which will be released on October 27 via BMG. Regarding how they came up with the title for the record, Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Basically, when we went into the studio this time, we had a bunch of music that we've been working on over the pandemic and stuff, which we hadn't had that much time to actually do anything; it was always pressure, pressure, pressure going into each next album and time was of the essence. So we had music, but when we got to [Las] Vegas to start recording, we didn't really have a name. And we started working on this first thing, which was just a small idea; it wasn't a full finished song. And Maria might've said 'Godmode'. … [And we went], 'Yeah, it's cool.' … And the song we were working on at the time really felt like that, kind of. And so we made that kind of the name of the song. And then it was just, like, 'Well, what if we call the whole album that?' And then it just came together." Maria added: "As the songs and it all started developing, there was this kind of feeling over it all. It just felt like that should be the name."

Brink and Howorth came up with the material for "Godmode" by exchanging ideas via the Internet. "He was sending me ideas, I was sending him ideas, and it felt really nice, the way we were kind of doing it," Maria explained. "Because, like he said, we didn't have all this pressure on us. There's normally, like, pressure and all these things, and we were just doing it 'cause we felt like we wanted to and we had stuff that we needed to release. So it was a really cool process."

Brink went on to say that IN THIS MOMENT had "never had as much material" in the past as they "had going into this album."

Last month, IN THIS MOMENT released the first single from "Godmode", a song called "The Purge", along with an official music video directed by Jensen Noen (ICE NINE KILLS, FALLING IN REVERSE, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

When the track was first released, Maria said in a statement: "We are thrilled to unveil 'The Purge' to everyone. I am so grateful for how everything flowed to bring this song to life, both sonically and visually. Kane Churko and Jensen Noen helped to create this musical and cinematic experience with us and we could not have done it without them. The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance. I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out!"

Howorth added: "This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic, and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart. It was such a crazy time. Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending Maria musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said, 'This is gonna be our first single.' Fast forward a couple years and all the pent-up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria's lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song."

"Godmode" was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producers Kane Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Tyler Bates ("John Wick" movies, Jerry Cantrell, BUSH).

"Godmode" track listing:

01. Godmode

02. The Purge

03. Army Of Me

04. Sacrifice

05. Skyburner

06. Sanctify Me

07. Everything Starts And Ends With You

08. Damaged (feat. Spencer Charnas)

09. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die For You

IN THIS MOMENT debuted "Sacrifice" and "The Purge" at the opening concert of "The Dark Horizon Tour" on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I Would Die For You" previously appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

IN THIS MOMENT is joined on "The Dark Horizon Tour" by co-headliners MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, along with special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. The trek, which sees IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE alternating closing sets each night, will continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

In support of the new album, IN THIS MOMENT will embark on a 2023 co-headline "Kiss Of Death" tour with ICE NINE KILLS. The 20-date tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S. in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Orlando and more before the final show in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on November 28.

Last October, IN THIS MOMENT released an EP called "Blood 1983". The effort commemorated the tenth anniversary of IN THIS MOMENT's gold-certified album "Blood" (2012) and was made available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD via BMG.

"Blood 1983" was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

IN THIS MOMENT is Brink, Howorth, Travis Johnson (bass),Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar),Kent Dimmel (drums).

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer