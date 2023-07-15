  • facebook
IN THIS MOMENT Pulls Out Of Michigan's UPHEAVAL Festival Due To Lack Of 'Necessary Space'

July 15, 2023

IN THIS MOMENT canceled its performance Friday night (July 14) at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, citing lack of "necessary space" to "set up on and off stage". Michigan's own Dylan Delato filled in with a DJ set, according to Local Spins.

A few hours before the band's scheduled appearance at the two-day event, IN THIS MOMENT released the following statement via Instagram Story: "Dear fans and friends, we regret to inform you that we will not be performing at today's Upheaval festival. Despite driving 600 miles, we arrived to find no available space for IN THIS MOMENT to set up on and off stage. Our contractual agreements promised us the necessary space, but unfortunately, it was not provided. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events.

"Rest assured, we will return to Grand Rapids very soon and organize a show where we can see all of your lovely faces. Your understanding and support mean the world to us. We love you all."

30 bands were scheduled to take the stage at Belknap Park for this year's Upheaval, with two "aftershows" taking place both days.

Fifteen bands were slated for each day, with some of the highlights being LAMB OF GOD, HALESTORM, BRING ME THE HORIZON, FALLING IN REVERSE and ICE NINE KILLS.

According to the festival's web site, Upheaval is an all-ages event held outdoors, rain or shine.

This is the third year for the annual festival, which is put on by MiEntertainment Group, the company behind the Grand Rapids Breakaway festival that takes place in August.

"Having such a positive response in the first year has made us very excited for the longevity of this brand and rock music in Grand Rapids," Jenna Meyer, co-founder of MiEntertainment Group, told MLive when this year's Upheaval was announced in April.

"As a resident of west Michigan, it is exciting to watch our business grow in my hometown and take advantage of the beautiful setting Belknap Park has to offer."

As previously reported, IN THIS MOMENT debuted two new songs called "Sacrifice" and "The Purge" at the opening concert of "The Dark Horizon Tour" on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The official music video for "The Purge" is expected to make its online debut on July 18.

IN THIS MOMENT is joined on "The Dark Horizon Tour" by co-headliners MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, along with special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. The trek, which sees IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE alternating closing sets each night, will continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

This past January, IN THIS MOMENT said that it was preparing to enter the studio to begin recording its eighth full-length album.

IN THIS MOMENT is Maria Brink (lead vocals),Chris Howorth (guitars),Travis Johnson (bass),Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar),Kent Dimmel (drums).

