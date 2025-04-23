Official VOIVOD Video Game, 'The Nuclear Warrior', Is In The Works

VOIVOD's official video game, "Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior", created by Chaosmonger Studio, is now live on Kickstarter.

Dive into a dystopian, sci-fi adventure inspired by VOIVOD's legendary albums. Battle monstrous bosses, explore surreal landscapes, and experience an authentic Voivodian universe with a retro pixel-art aesthetic and a killer soundtrack crafted by the bandmembers themselves.

Highlights:

* Classic 2D run-and-gun Metroidvania gameplay

* Epic boss battles inspired by iconic album artwork

* Original soundtrack adapted by VOIVOD guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain and composer Yann Latour

* Voice acting by VOIVOD singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger

* Special NPC cameos honoring past band members

Support now and unlock exclusive rewards — from limited collector's editions to becoming part of the game itself.

VOIVOD says: "Join us to bring the ultimate Voivodian experience to life!"

About the game: Step into the dystopian world of "Voivod: The Nuclear Warrior", a high-energy run-and-gun Metroidvania inspired by the rich lore and iconic concept albums of VOIVOD. Under an official license from the legendary band, this game brings their sci-fi-infused, post-apocalyptic universe to life in a way never seen before.

Immerse yourself in the chaotic, twisted landscapes of Voivod’s discography as you battle through mechanical wastelands, alien-infested zones, and the war-torn cities of a doomed future.

Story and setting: The game follows the journey of the Voivod, a post-apocalyptic warrior lost in a surreal nightmare. Due to his constantly mutating form, he has lost his head and is guided by his own disembodied mind, known as Nothingface. His quest is to recover scattered fragments of his consciousness, and only once he has reclaimed them all can he escape his nightmarish fate.

With a storyline woven from across VOIVOD's entire discography — from early classics like "War And Pain" and "Dimension Hatröss" to later masterpieces such as "The Wake" and "Synchro Anarchy" — players will experience a mind-bending narrative of rebellion, survival, and cosmic horror.

From cybernetic fortresses to desolate wastelands, each environment is crafted to reflect the band's unique sci-fi aesthetic. Longtime VOIVOD fans will recognize familiar themes and references, while new players will be drawn into an immersive and otherworldly adventure.

Band involvement: VOIVOD will work closely with the game developers to supervise the entire creative process, ensuring that every aspect of the game stays true to the band's deep and intricate lore. From the visual design to the soundtrack and gameplay elements, the band is deeply involved in shaping the experience to be an authentic tribute to their legacy. Furthermore, each member of VOIVOD will also take on specific roles in the development of the game:

- Drummer Michel "Away" Langevin will contribute to the game’s visual design and artwork.

- Guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain will oversee the adaptation of VOIVOD's music into the game's soundtrack.

- Singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger will provide the voice of the protagonist.

- Bassist Dominic "Rocky" Laroche will playtest and provide valuable gameplay feedback.

VOIVOD is a Canadian heavy metal band from Jonquière, Québec. Their musical style has changed several times since the band's origin in the early 1980s. Starting out as a speed metal band, VOIVOD have added a mix of progressive metal and thrash metal to create their own unique metal style, and are credited as one of the "big four" Canadian thrash metal bands, along with SACRIFICE, RAZOR and ANNIHILATOR. They are considered by many as one of the most influential metal bands from the '80s, influencing and gaining praise from multiple bands and across numerous genres.

VOIVOD found mainstream success in the late 1980s with their fifth studio album, "Nothingface" (1989),which is the band's only album to enter The Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 114.

VOIVOD's long-awaited official documentary, "We Are Connected", received its world premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec. Canada.

VOIVOD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Morgöth Tales", which was released in July 2023 via Century Media, The Orchard and Sony Music.

The band's 2022 release, "Synchro Anarchy", garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Album" in Canada.

Once more recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio, mastered by Maor Appelbaum and produced by VOIVOD, "Morgöth Tales" includes fresh studio re-recordings by the band's current lineup of nine especially selected, not-so-obvious picks from the band's hyper-classy and extremely diverse back catalogue (between 1984 and 2003) as well as a brand-new song and the album's title track, "Morgöth Tales".

Photo credit: Catherine Deslauriers