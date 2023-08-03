INCUBUS To Release Re-Recorded Version Of 'Morning View'

Virgin Music has announced a partnership with the band INCUBUS for a special re-release of their critically acclaimed double-platinum album "Morning View" titled "Morning View XXIII". The band re-recorded the record and will be performing it in its entirety plus the hits at their previously announced show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 6.

Jacqueline Saturn, president of Virgin Music, says: "I am thrilled to welcome INCUBUS to the Virgin Music family. The re-recording of 'Morning View XXIII' will be a musical milestone for the band in their long and successful career. I am proud to have been there at the beginning of their career and now to be reunited with them marks a very special moment for us. We can't wait to share the new versions of their iconic songs with fans around the world."

INCUBUS originally released their critically acclaimed fourth studio album "Morning View" on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA-certified double platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2.

Lead singer and co-founder of INCUBUS Brandon Boyd says: "We are excited to partner up with Virgin to release 'Morning View XXIII', and we can't wait to perform it live for the fans at the Hollywood Bowl. 'Morning View XXIII' will give our fans a fresh new take on the songs and we look forward to sharing it with everyone when it drops on October 6th! It's also incredibly special to reunite with Jacqueline at Virgin who was with us at the very beginning of our career."

INCUBUS will perform "Morning View" in its entirety along with a selection of fan favorites. Supporting INCUBUS on this show will be ACTION BRONSON & HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE and PARIS JACKSON. INCUBUS began a U.S. tour on July 21, 2023 that will take them across the country playing multiple venues as well as festivals.

INCUBUS has released many multi-platinum and gold records throughout their career including their debut LP, "Fungus Amongus" (1995),"S.C.I.E.N.C.E." (1997),"Make Yourself" (1999),"Crow Left Of The Murder..." (2004) and "Light Grenades" (2006),"If Not Now, When?" (2011) and "8" (2017).

With over 23 million records sold and a legion of loyal fans, INCUBUS continues to be a mainstay fan favorite worldwide.

