  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

INCUBUS To Release Re-Recorded Version Of 'Morning View'

August 3, 2023

Virgin Music has announced a partnership with the band INCUBUS for a special re-release of their critically acclaimed double-platinum album "Morning View" titled "Morning View XXIII". The band re-recorded the record and will be performing it in its entirety plus the hits at their previously announced show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 6.

Jacqueline Saturn, president of Virgin Music, says: "I am thrilled to welcome INCUBUS to the Virgin Music family. The re-recording of 'Morning View XXIII' will be a musical milestone for the band in their long and successful career. I am proud to have been there at the beginning of their career and now to be reunited with them marks a very special moment for us. We can't wait to share the new versions of their iconic songs with fans around the world."

INCUBUS originally released their critically acclaimed fourth studio album "Morning View" on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA-certified double platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 2.

Lead singer and co-founder of INCUBUS Brandon Boyd says: "We are excited to partner up with Virgin to release 'Morning View XXIII', and we can't wait to perform it live for the fans at the Hollywood Bowl. 'Morning View XXIII' will give our fans a fresh new take on the songs and we look forward to sharing it with everyone when it drops on October 6th! It's also incredibly special to reunite with Jacqueline at Virgin who was with us at the very beginning of our career."

INCUBUS will perform "Morning View" in its entirety along with a selection of fan favorites. Supporting INCUBUS on this show will be ACTION BRONSON & HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE and PARIS JACKSON. INCUBUS began a U.S. tour on July 21, 2023 that will take them across the country playing multiple venues as well as festivals.

INCUBUS has released many multi-platinum and gold records throughout their career including their debut LP, "Fungus Amongus" (1995),"S.C.I.E.N.C.E." (1997),"Make Yourself" (1999),"Crow Left Of The Murder..." (2004) and "Light Grenades" (2006),"If Not Now, When?" (2011) and "8" (2017).

With over 23 million records sold and a legion of loyal fans, INCUBUS continues to be a mainstay fan favorite worldwide.

Photo by Julian Schratter (courtesy of Live Nation)

Find more on Incubus
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).