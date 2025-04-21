ALICE COOPER Reunites With His Original Bandmates For Their First Album in 51 Years, 'The Revenge Of Alice Cooper'

The surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band — singer Alice Cooper, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — have reunited to record their first new studio album in over 50 years.

Due on July 25 via earMUSIC, "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" also includes a special appearance by late COOPER guitarist Glen Buxton, who died in 1997 at the age of 49. The song "What Happened To You" was built from the riff on an old demo tape Dunaway and Buxton made together and the limited-edition box set bonus track "Return Of The Spiders 2025" is an updated remix of a track from the COOPER group's second album, 1970's "Easy Action".

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" was produced by longtime Alice Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, who worked with the COOPER group on 1971's "Killers", 1972's "School's Out" and 1973's "Billion Dollar Babies", and who has helmed a number of albums that Cooper released as a solo artist.

The 14-song album's first single, "Black Mamba", will debut on Tuesday, April 22 on Cooper's syndicated radio show "Alice's Attic". The track features a guest appearance by THE DOORS' Robby Krieger.

Cooper told Billboard that making a new album with his original bandmates "was very much like this was our next album after [1973's] 'Muscle Of Love', just like, 'Okay, this is the next album.' Isn't that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place."

Ezrin said about the making of "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper": "None of them has changed much as a person. Obviously, everyone's older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it's like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

As for the possibility of the original COOPER band hitting the road again, Alice said: "We haven't even gotten to that point yet. I don't really see it being a full-out tour; it would be very, very hard, I think, if you haven't done it for a long time. But I could see it being a feature, like going into certain cities — Detroit, New York, L.A., London maybe, and doing a half-hour or 40 minutes in a club or something. We always leave those things open, and if it looks feasible, then we do it."

"The Revenge of Alice Cooper" track listing:

01. Black Mamba

02. Wild Ones

03. Up All Night

04. Kill The Flies

05. One Night Stand

06. Blood On The Sun

07. Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams

08. Famous Face

09. Money Screams

10. What A Syd

11. Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues

12. What Happened To You

13. I Ain't Done Wrong

14. See You On The Other Side

15. Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track)

16. Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)

Formed in 1968, the original ALICE COOPER band forged a theatrical brand of hard rock that was destined to shock and had never been seen before. Within five years, they would release no fewer than seven studio albums, amongst them their international breakthrough "School's Out" (including the Top 10 hit of the same name) and the U.S. No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973). By 1974, the band had risen to the upper echelon of rock stardom... and then it dissolved.

In October 2015, over 40 years later, record store owner and superfan Chris Penn convinced the original lineup to reunite for a very special performance at Good Records, his record store in Dallas, Texas. Alice, Michael, Dennis and Neal were joined on stage by Alice's current guitarist Ryan Roxie (standing in for Buxton).

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where mainstream media can present real-life shocking images.