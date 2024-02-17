  • facebook
INFINITY'S ASHES Feat. QUEENSRŸCHE's CASEY GRILLO And Guitar Virtuoso ANGEL VIVALDI: 'To Live In What Exists' Single Released

February 17, 2024

INFINITY'S ASHES, the new project featuring QUEENSRŸCHE/ex-KAMELOT drummer Casey Grillo, guitar virtuoso Angel Vivaldi and singer Roman Grey, has released the official music video for its second single, "To Live In What Exists". The track comes seven months after the arrival of INFINITY'S ASHES' debut single, "The Perfect Flaw".

Grey states: "For those that feel undeserved of love's warmth, that have been betrayed by their own heart, and have had their trust violated by those closest to them — this song is for you. At our absolute lowest, in the darkest crevices of our souls, fear and anger consume us. Choose to overcome or 'To Live In What Exists'."

INFINITY'S ASHES' current lineup is rounded out by bassist Matt Ezra.

Angel and Casey began collaborating on music in 2013 but didn't release the first INFINITY'S ASHES song until a decade later.

When INFINITY'S ASHES was first announced last July, Angel said in a statement: "Like most projects, this band has been in the oven for quite a number of years. To finally let the world see and hear this incredible collaboration feels magical. I'm proud of the work each of us put into these songs. Excited to see what's on the horizon for us."

Casey stated: "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this project that Angel and I embarked on several years ago. Countless hours of dedication and meticulous planning have been poured into it, and I'm eagerly anticipating the fans' reactions to our creation. Get ready to enjoy what we've accomplished!"

Grillo added: "This will not change my involvement with QUEENSRŸCHE. I simply wanted to explore a different aspect of my drumming."

For nearly seven years, Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

Almost a year after playing his first show with QUEENSRŸCHE, Casey announced his exit from his previous band KAMELOT in order to pursue "other musical endeavors" as well as tend to his "rapidly growing" drumhead company DrumStatic.

