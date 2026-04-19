INSIDIOUS DISEASE, Featuring DIMMU BORGIR And NAPALM DEATH Members, Completes Recording Third Album

In a new interview with the Everblack podcast, DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) spoke about the current status of INSIDIOUS DISEASE, his old-school death metal project also featuring Marc Grewe (vocals; formerly of MORGOTH) and Shane Embury (bass; also of NAPALM DEATH). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, yeah, I've been actually busy with the recording the new INSIDIOUS album the last few weeks. So that's already done. We are just waiting for a few bits and pieces to start the mixing process of the album. So, that has also finally seen the light today. We've had the demos back and forth there as well for the last couple of — yeah, three, four years even now, three years since we did the vocal demos. So, the songs have been sitting there. We just wanted to wait for [producer] Russ [Russell], our good friend, to get healthy enough after his cancer stuff. And we wanted to do the whole production with Russ this time. Last time he only mixed the album, and this time we wanted to record everything with him in his studio. So, I'm really happy that we took the time to wait for that as well. And the result is gonna be another new slab of furiosity, I guess. Yeah, it's gonna be a good one."

INSIDIOUS DISEASE's sophomore album, "After Death", was released in October 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The recording lineup for "After Death" included Grewe, Kopperud and Embury alongside Terje "Cyrus" Andersen (guitar) and Tony Laureano (drums).

INSIDIOUS DISEASE's debut album, "Shadowcast", came out in July 2010 via Century Media Records. The limited-edition first-pressing CD included two bonus tracks ("Insomaniac" plus a blistering cover of DEATH's classic "Leprosy").

Regarding what brought him and Grewe together to form and create INSIDIOUS DISEASE, Silenoz previously said: "The lust and need for the old-school vibe and making music together with like-minded people was what brought us together in the first place. You know, always talking about doing something for the fun of it. For the most part, that never happens; it usually starts and ends with alcohol-infused drunk talk. But I launched it finally together with Jardar [Jon Øyvind Andersen; OLD MAN'S CHILD] and Tony back in '04. Then we brought Shane along shortly after that before I contacted Marc to see if he would consider doing the vocals. I've always been a huge fan of his style and I love others that is in the same vein, like Martin Van Drunen [PESTILENCE, ASPHYX], Jeff Becerra [POSSESSED], Chuck Schuldiner [DEATH], etc. those who have that 'insane' feel and honesty in the delivery. They stand out and we didn't want the typical gurgling, low-end stuff like most bands do, even if that's cool as well at times it doesn't do much when identifying a band, it has become such an important thing especially the last 10-15 years. Identity and authenticity are what's important in music. It doesn't always have to be 'groundbreaking,' 'new' or 'modern'-sounding. A good record is a good record regardless."

Regarding his collaboration with Shane, Silenoz told Sense Music Media: "Well, I've known Shane for many, many years. When we were putting INSIDIOUS together, I already had him in mind, because he's experienced when it comes to both touring and being in the studio environment, plus being a top bloke. That goes hand in hand with the idea behind this band, which is to have fun and kick back and play brutal music together, and that goes for the other guys in the band as well. And that's what we've been doing, even though it took ten years to have a second album finished."

INSIDIOUS DISEASE is:

Marc Grewe (MORGOTH) - Vocals

Sven Atle "Silenoz" Kopperud (DIMMU BORGIR) - Guitar

Terje "Cyrus" Andersen (SUSPERIA) - Guitar

Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) - Bass

Tony Laureano (DIMMU BORGIR, NILE, ANGELCORPSE) - Drums

Photo credit: Ernst Kramer