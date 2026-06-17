INSOMNIUM Releases Video For 'Shadowlife', First Single From Upcoming Album

Finnish melodic death metal visionaries INSOMNIUM have released a new single, "Shadowlife". The track marks the compelling first glimpse of the band's forthcoming album, due out in October.

Refusing to dwell in familiar territory or rely on well-worn formulas, INSOMNIUM continues to push its sound into new emotional and sonic dimensions — expanding its palette while remaining unmistakably true to its essence. On "Shadowlife", crushing weight meets delicate vulnerability, and darkness and light are woven together in a seamless interplay — a concept brought to life through the visionary artistry of Travis Smith.

INSOMNIUM vocalist/bassist Niilo Sevänen says: "As a story, 'Shadowlife' can be seen as a thematic gateway to the entire record — an elegy not only for a lost beloved, but also for the fading belief that anything beautiful can remain untouched by time. It is a realization that love, youth, summer, and warmth cannot be preserved forever. Thus, we are left suspended between longing and acceptance, lingering in the liminal spaces of sleep, shadow, and night."

INSOMNIUM guitarist and clean vocalist Markus Vanhala adds: "'Shadowlife' opens the dreamy next chapter of INSOMNIUM with a certain self-aware catchiness. I set out to write an obvious hit — perhaps even a so-called 'banger' — to kick things off, but don't worry: The deeper cuts will follow. Album No. 10 is truly a defining milestone for us, so we wanted to honor our history while also introducing some new nuances. Living on the edge."

The video for "Shadowlife" was created by Coldstore Productions and can be seen below.

Ever since emerging from the mist-laden town of Joensuu in Karelia, INSOMNIUM has served as a guiding light for those drawn to the shadows. Now, for the tenth time, they lift the curtain on a new chapter — an album steeped in Finnish melancholy, where haunting melodies intertwine with the unrelenting force of ferocious melodic death metal.

INSOMNIUM is:

Ville Friman - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Tomy Laisto - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Niilo Sevänen - Vocals + Bass

Markus Vanhala - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Markus Hirvonen - Drums + Percussion

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimäinen