Investigation Launched Into Reports Of Couple Caught In Intimate Act On Ferris Wheel At U.K.'s DOWNLOAD Festival

A police investigation has been launched after a couple was allegedly caught in an intimate act while riding the Ferris wheel at this year's edition of the U.K.'s Download festival.

According to The Sun, the incident happened on Saturday, June 13 while fans were waiting for GUNS N' ROSES to take to the stage for the band's headlining performance at the event, which is held annually at Donington Park in Castle Donington.

A witness, who is a regular attendee to the festival, told the Daily Star: "They were literally in a glass pod above everyone's heads at the busiest point of the night, just before GUNS N' ROSES were due on. It sort of brought everyone together in a weird way. Before they were spotted, the atmosphere was nervous apprehension because [GUNS N' ROSES are] always late on. As soon as the cameras came out and word started getting around about what happened, the atmosphere completely changed — they made the night. All I can think is they thought the glass was tinted, but it wasn't at all; it was actually spotless, you could see everything."

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson told the Daily Star: "Officers are aware of a video on social media concerning two people acting inappropriately while on a Ferris wheel at Download this weekend. The incident is currently being investigated and officers are in contact with the organizers of the festival. Enquiries in relation to this are ongoing and police are working to identify the people involved."

Lindsey Williams, who attended the event with her 10-year-old daughter, told Birmingham World: "It was disgusting. My daughter apparently saw it, and she told me after that she was really confused with what was going on, but it's vile for that to happen in the open like that, especially where children could see."

Founded in 2003, Download festival is the premier open-air rock festival that takes place in Donington Park each June. It is the largest rock festival in the United Kingdom, with an 80,000-person capacity, and has seen past headliners such as IRON MAIDEN, SLIPKNOT, BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA and GREEN DAY.

This year's Download headliners were LIMP BIZKIT, GUNS N' ROSES and LINKIN PARK — all of which made their U.K.-exclusive appearances at the 2026 event.