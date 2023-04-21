IRON MAIDEN Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates In Western Canada

Following the recent announcement of IRON MAIDEN's headline performance at Power Trip festival in Indio, California on October 6, alongside GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA and TOOL, the band will also be bringing their highly anticipated "The Future Past" tour to Western Canada with three arena shows as follows:

Sep. 28 - Calgary AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

Sep. 30 - Edmonton AB, Rogers Place

Oct. 02 - Vancouver BC, Rogers Arena

Exclusive presales begin with the IRON MAIDEN fan club pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25. General on-sale commences on Friday, April 28, with tickets available from www.ticketmaster.ca.

With little over a month to go until the start of the European leg of "The Future Past" tour, and with most of the shows already completely sold out, any fans without tickets are advised to keep an eye on local outlets and online for the late release for sale of production and other holds in the 48 hours prior to the concert, including on the day.

Having performed 139 shows in 33 countries to over three million fans on their epic "Legacy Of The Beast" tour, which finished in October 2022 in Tampa, Florida, "The Future Past" brings a whole new vibrant production and setlist to life. The set will feature songs not previously performed publicly from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a strong focus on 1986's iconic "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

Says MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris: "We have had lots of requests from fans over the years to play live a number of tracks on 'Somewhere In Time' and now is the time, plus, of course, a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on 'Senjutsu'. It's been a long wait!"

Manager Rod Smallwood adds: "As a prelude to our appearance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California in October, we're delighted to bring our 'Future Past' shows to our fans in Western Canada. It's been quite a few years since we were last there and audiences are always terrific. We look forward to seeing you all again. The European leg starts very soon and personally I can't wait to finally hear a lot more of 'Senjutsu' and delve deeper into 'Somewhere In Time'!"