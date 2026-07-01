IRON MAIDEN Announces New Filming Plans For U.K.'s 'Eddfest' At Knebworth

On June 22, in the middle of a ferocious heatwave in Paris with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees, British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN were performing at the La Défense Arena, playing to over 30,000 fans and filming the concert for posterity and a future cinematic release. It was a hugely anticipated event, with exuberant fans travelling from all over the world to be part of the experience. However, about 50 minutes into the set, towards the end of "Two Minutes To Midnight", a total power cut in the building brought everything to a sudden stop, plunging the whole stadium into silence and total blackness.

Full power was eventually restored, and the band was able to retake the stage about an hour after the cut occurred and resume the concert. The police allowed an extension to the legal curfew until 11:35 p.m., but no more as Paris public transport closes soon after that and they didn't want over 30,000 fans unable to get home and left on the streets of Paris, especially in the heat. In that time IRON MAIDEN was able to finish the set, closing with "Iron Maiden" but not the three encores, "Aces High", "Fear Of The Dark" and "Wasted Years".

The band quickly decided to complete the forthcoming film at the hallowed grounds of Knebworth on July 11, where they will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary tour with Eddfest, a once-in-a-lifetime event.

MAIDEN founder and bass player Steve Harris says: "You all know what happened in Paris, we all know what happened in Paris, so we're gonna finish it off at Knebworth, and we'll see you there."

MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson adds: "We're not going to lose what we did in Paris but we're going to add to it with some amazing stuff from Knebworth. So Knebworth, be on ya best behavior!!"

After a lot of rapid, behind-the-scenes activity, Eddfest will now be captured for posterity, meaning that the fans in both Paris and also in the U.K., at this unique event, will become part of the cinematic film commemorating the "Run For Your Lives" production, which is currently halfway through the world tour.

In addition to this news, further details of the groundbreaking on-site "Infinite Dreams" museum have been revealed, giving fans a taste of what waits in store for them as last year's pictorial book, "Infinite Dreams", is brought to life in a brand-new dedicated experience where fans will get up close and personal with the exhibits. And remember, please keep your phone in your pocket during the show but feel free everywhere else.

Just some of what's on display will include the iconic pharaoh's head from the "World Slavery" tour, Eddie's ray-gun from 1986's "Somewhere On Tour", "The X-Factor" electric chair, tank commander Eddie from the "A Matter Of Life And Death" tour, baphomet from "Number Of The Beast", the "Phantom Of The Opera" organ from the "Maiden England" tour, and personal band mementoes from Paul Di'Anno onwards. And if that already excites you, just wait until you walk through the doors and see what else is on display!

MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood reveals: "We've raided Eddie's archive, Steve's garden and our very own offices, warehouses and homes to bring you some actual pieces of our history! More than 50 items from almost 50 years of history will be on display for tens of thousands of you to see. Try to be there early, because sadly there likely won't be time for every one of you to take everything in, especially as we have so many other exciting things happening on site.

"This weekend is for you, our fans. We are trying to do something special and a bit different in celebration of 50 years — a full-on MAIDEN experience from the moment you arrive on site to the minute you leave. And, of course, a very special couple of days for the campers, and I will certainly join them both nights, as I don't want to miss anything! So enjoy it, try to get to see and be part of a bit of everything, and I'll see you in the bar!"

The Eddfest festival starts on Friday afternoon with camping included for both nights. "Maidenville", the on-site village dedicated to being the best MAIDEN experience ever, will be open to weekend campers throughout Friday and Saturday.

Friday will see "Maidenville" live performances including former MAIDEN singer Blaze Bayley, GYPSY'S KISS and more, while fans can also join in the fun at Eddie's Dive Bar, enjoy the "Infinite Dreams" museum experience, take part in the "Unfair Funfair", featuring rides and Eddie-themed "Funfair" games, plus explore Eddie's Emporium, with even more surprises to explore throughout the site.

Saturday-only tickets will also be able to access "Maidenville" alongside the opening of the main arena. It all culminates with the main-stage performances on the Saturday, featuring an exceptional supporting lineup ahead of IRON MAIDEN's show-stopping "Run For Your Lives" performance.

For further details, to purchase the final remaining tickets and to stay updated on all things to do with IRON MAIDEN at Knebworth, including FAQs and timings, make sure you check out the dedicated site: ironmaiden.knebworth.com.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie