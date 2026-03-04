IRON MAIDEN: College Football Clash Forces Rescheduling Of Sold-Out Los Angeles Show

Concert promoter Live Nation has announced an unexpected scheduling issue where restrictions on simultaneous events at Exposition Park in Los Angeles have meant IRON MAIDEN's Saturday, September 26 show at the 22,000-capacity BMO Stadium has had to be rescheduled to the following day Sunday, September 27. This is specifically due to the USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks college football game taking place at the neighboring 100,000-capacity Memorial Coliseum stadium.

Live Nation comments: "This is an unprecedented circumstance and is unfortunately entirely outside of either our or the band's control. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciate your understanding as we comply with venue and city regulations."

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood adds: "We were completely shocked when we were told about this unique situation affecting our sold-out L.A. show on the Saturday night. We have worked with the team at Live Nation, and rather than cancelling this second show, we were thankfully able to move the show to the following night, Sunday, September 27.

"We are naturally mortified at the issues and inconvenience raised for our fans who hold tickets, but there is sadly nothing we can do other than move the show a day later."

The Friday, September 25 IRON MAIDEN performance at BMO Stadium remains unchanged.

All tickets purchased for Saturday, September 26 will be honored for the rescheduled show on Sunday, September 27. E-mails have been sent to ticket holders with further details.

As part of the summer/fall 2026 North American leg of the "Run For Your Lives" world tour and in celebration of MAIDEN's 50th anniversary, the band will perform at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for — huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the once-in-a-lifetime setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America's biggest rock festival Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

These upcoming tour dates will mark 45 years since IRON MAIDEN first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 "Killer" world tour, and feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there. The return to BMO Stadium concert in Los Angeles on September 25 will be the 25th time the band has played in the City of Angels.

IRON MAIDEN's 2026 North American tour will feature support on nearly all dates from MEGADETH, with fellow "Big Four" thrashers ANTHRAX opening select shows.