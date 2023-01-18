  • facebook
IRON MAIDEN Offers Fans Chance To Buy Jewelry Made From Bandmembers' Used Guitar Strings

January 18, 2023

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have teamed up with The Guitarwrist, a not-for-profit company, to reduce the amount of strings metal ending in landfill, while raising money for Heavy Metal Truants, a charity cycling group co-founded by Metal Hammer's former editor-in-chief Alexander Milas and IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood.

MAIDEN's collaboration with The Guitarwrist gives fans a chance to own an amazing piece of memorabilia from strings that have been played by members of the band.

Founded in 2017 by U.K. music industry executive Ian Rendall, The Guitarwrist is a charity fundraising initiative which encourages artists to donate their played strings, when they come to restring, and upcycles these into handmade items of jewelry, with 100% of the profits going to the artist's charity of choice.

To date, The Guitarwrist has raised over £100,000 for over 50 charities and saved over 9,000 sets of strings ending in landfill.

Over 275 artists have joined the initiative, including GUNS N' ROSES, ANTHRAX and HALESTORM.

Prices for The Guitarwrist IRON MAIDEN collection start at £90 (for the "Test Tube" necklace) and run to £199 for the sterling silver ring.

Available items:

* Sterling Silver Ring - £199
* "Distortion" bass strings Bracelet - £175
* "Reverb" bass strings Bracelet - £160
* "Riff" guitar strings Bracelet - £160
* "Riff" bass string Bracelet - £150
* "Reverb" guitar strings Bracelet - £150
* "Rhapsody" guitar string Bracelet £140
* "1/4 Jack" Necklace - £100
* "Test Tube" Necklace - £90

For more information, visit TheGuitarwrist.co.uk.

