IRON MAIDEN: Official Coloring Book 'Volume III' Coming In November

Following the unprecedented success of the previous two books in the series comes Volume III of "The Official Iron Maiden Colouring Book", specifically designed to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary and the record-breaking "Run For Your Lives" tour. As with the previous entries, the new book celebrates heavy metal's most iconic, influential and enduring band.

Delving deep into IRON MAIDEN's rich history, this book features iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high-quality paper in a square format fully endorsed and officially licensed. These amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book revels in every detail of IRON MAIDEN's iconic imagery, from their formative days as the leading light of the NWOBHM scene, all the way to the present and their continued groundbreaking success as the premier global heavy metal institution, still captivating millions of fans five decades into their career.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Including artwork from legendary albums such as "Piece Of Mind", "Powerslave" and "Somewhere In Time", plus images from recent touring exploits, including "Flight 666", "Legacy Of The Beast" and, of course, "Run For Your Lives".

Channel your inner creativity and add your own interpretations of these classic images or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and coloring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legacy of IRON MAIDEN and their iconic figure Eddie, painstakingly re-creating some of the most famous heavy metal images of all time to ensure that MAIDEN fans everywhere get the best creative experience possible.

Coloring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The IRON MAIDEN books share a home with previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases including those from CANNIBAL CORPSE, ALICE COOPER, MOTÖRHEAD, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, THIN LIZZY and MEGADETH.

The book will be published on November 21, 2025, available for worldwide shipping, and can be exclusively pre ordered via Eyesore Merch.

The first commercially successful adult coloring books were reportedly published in 2012 and 2013. Since then, the medium has evolved to serve niche interests of customers and has become a category all unto its own.