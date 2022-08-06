IRON MAIDEN To Headline 2023 Edition Of WACKEN OPEN AIR

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN will headline next year's edition of Wacken Open Air festival, set to take place August 2-5, 2023.

Wacken Open Air takes place annually in the village of Wacken, which has a population of just about 2,000.

Up to 85,000 people attend the event, which is 32 years old.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

So far the following artists have been confirmed for the 2023 edition of Wacken Open Air:

IRON MAIDEN

MEGADETH

THE DROPKICK MURPHYS

WARDRUNA

JINJER

BEARTOOTH

TWO STEPS FROM HELL

ENSIFERUM

DEICIDE

PENTAGRAM

NERVOSA

BURNING WITCHES

200 bands performed at this year's Wacken Open Air, including headliners SLIPKNOT, POWERWOLF and JUDAS PRIEST.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with nearly two decades ago.