IRON MAIDEN To Release New Vinyl Editions Of 'Powerslave' And 'Somewhere In Time'

Parlophone Records will release two very special IRON MAIDEN albums on November 15. Both are limited edition vinyl pressings to mark these historic albums and are true collector's items. They are both available to pre-order now.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of IRON MAIDEN's landmark album "Powerslave", a brand new edition will be released as the band's first-ever zoetrope picture disc, featuring unique zoetrope artwork and the 2015 remastered audio of the album. The original sleeve has been expanded and contains new artwork and exclusive "Powerslave At 40" liner notes from band founder Steve Harris.

Originally released in September 1984, IRON MAIDEN's fifth studio album "Powerslave" was another massive success for the band, charting all around the world including: U.K. No. 2, Switzerland No. 3, Norway No. 4, Germany No. 5, Sweden No. 5, New Zealand No. 11, Austria No. 15 Canada No. 21, U.S. No. 21 and Australia No. 26, achieving multiple gold and platinum discs. It features the iconic singles "2 Minutes To Midnight" and "Aces High" alongside fan favorites "Powerslave" and the epic "Rime Of The Ancient Mariner".

Almost exactly two years later, in September 1986, the band released "Somewhere In Time" and in honor of IRON MAIDEN embarking on the second leg of "The Future Past Tour", playing concerts throughout Australia, New Zealand, Japan, United States, Canada and Latin America, a new edition of the album — which features strongly in the live setlist — is being released on November 15. It will be available on yellow vinyl, packaged with an exclusive "The Future Past Tour" lenticular.

"Somewhere In Time" featured synthesizers for the first time in IRON MAIDEN's career and included the worldwide hit single "Wasted Years" alongside the likes of "Heaven Can Wait", "Caught Somewhere In Time", "Stranger In A Strange Land" and the legendary "Alexander The Great", all of which have been delighting fans on "The Future Past Tour". The album was another smash hit around the world, becoming a Top 10 hit in the UK, Finland, Germany, Holland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand and more, and Top 20 in the US, Canada, Japan, Italy and beyond.

Both albums are beloved with fans and showcased the rapidly evolving ambition, sound and songwriting might of IRON MAIDEN as they were on the fast track to becoming one of the biggest metal bands on the planet; a position they have maintained to this day.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie