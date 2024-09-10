TOTO Announces February/March 2025 European Tour

TOTO has announced a European tour for February and March 2025. The band will stage four appearances in the United Kingdom, alongside performing in an additional 10 countries across continental Europe.

Tickets for the majority of the appearances will be available via a general on-sale this Friday, September 13. TOTO's performance on February 8 at Amsterdam's Arnhem - Gelredome will have a general on-sale on September 20.

Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards / vocals),Shannon Forrest (drums),John Pierce (bass),Warren Ham (horns / percussion / vocals) and Dennis Atlas (keyboards / vocals).

TOTO could not be more proud to share the milestone accomplishment that "Africa" has been certified diamond for sales of ten million copies by the RIAA in the United States. Current cumulative sales for the song now exceed 10.5 million. Additionally, "Hold The Line" has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies. Current sales exceed 3.5 million. Lastly, "Rosanna" has been certified double platinum with sales of two million copies. Cumulative album sales now exceed 50.

In the world of streaming, TOTO's repertoire is played more than three million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Over the course of July, 52% of all streams were from those 34 years or younger. There is a level of discovery on a global basis that continues to significantly grow year after year. Cumulative streaming at Spotify now exceeds four billion plays, with cumulative plays across all platforms approaching six billion plays.

The band has unequivocally had a major renaissance in popularity like few artists at this point in their career. The Dogz of Oz continue to broaden their geographical activity, with plans this November to return to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Puerto Rico and a very special appearance in Mexico City as one of the headliners of Corona Capital. That plan will continue well in to the future with on-going activity across the globe.

Individually and collectively, the band’s family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of TOTO have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades. On September 1, they appeared with one another in front of a capacity crowd at Los Angeles's Hollywood Bowl.

Christopher Cross burst on to the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: "Record Of The Year" (for the single "Sailing"),"Album Of The Year", "Song Of The Year" ("Sailing") and "Best New Artist". In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

Confirmed appearances are:

February 01 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow OVO Hydro

February 02 - Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse LIVE (Formerly RWA)

February 04 - Manchester, UK - Manchester AO Arena

February 05 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

February 07 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

February 08 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Arnhem – GelreDome

February 10 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

February 11 - Lille, France - Zénith – Lille

February 12 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette

February 14 - Lyon-Décines, France - LDLC Arena

February 15 - Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva Arena

February 16 - Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

February 18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

February 19 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

February 21 - Horsens, Denmark - Forum Horsens

February 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

February 25 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

February 26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

February 28 - Helsinki, Finland - Espoo Metro Arena

March 02 - Tampere, Finland - Nokia Arena