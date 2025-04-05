IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH On Artificial Intelligence: 'It's Like The Beginning Of The End'

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith spoke about the benefits and drawbacks of social media, saying that far too many people find themselves engulfed in their smartphones, thereby creating a surge of depression and anxiety. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, you've only gotta drive down the street and you've gotta stop your car 'cause people are walking out in front of you 'cause they're on their phones. They're addicted. Hey, I get sucked into it like everybody else. It takes over your life sometimes. You get bombarded with all the things you like. It all comes very easy, just keeps coming up on your feed, all the stuff you love, so you are there, you're looking at it with your neck bent over like that. You are bombarded with news 24-7 about all these terrible things that are happening in the world. I mean, what you supposed to do? It's not natural to have to be so concerned with absolutely everything.

"I think people are moving way beyond their personal spheres trying to change things that they have no power on because they're aware of them and then they feel that they have to do something about it," he continued. "And they've stopped getting on with the basic, put one foot in front of the other, earn your living, pay your tax, and just live your life and be happy. And it's just — I don't think it makes people happy. Anyway, little rant there."

Smith also weighed in on a debate about people using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to create music. Asked if he would personally ever use A.I. to compose songs, Adrian said: "No way. I don't know. I don't even wanna think about it. I mean, A.I. What was it someone was telling me the other day? Somebody, as a birthday present or as a present to his friends, he had a song written by A.I. for each one of them, using their voice. And it's just mind-boggling. It's like the beginning of the end. I mean, social media's bad enough. But this is just another level.

"I can't see it having any effect," he continued. "I mean, even digital recording and Pro Tools now has enabled anyone to make up something that — you can present something that sounds respectable, but it's all done by computers. At least I grew up old school where you had to actually play in the studio; you couldn't tune it up afterwards. So that makes you more of a craftsman. Digital recording we use because it's convenient and it saves time and it saves money.

"A.I., man, I don't know. [Laughs] I don't know," he concluded.

Smith is best known as one of IRON MAIDEN's principal guitarists, having also enjoyed success as a solo artist.

"Black Light/White Noise", the second album from Adrian's SMITH/KOTZEN project, in which he is joined by guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen, was released via BMG on April 4. The 10-track LP was recorded at The House, Los Angeles, California, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Jay Ruston.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie