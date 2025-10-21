IRON MAIDEN's ADRIAN SMITH On Replacing NICKO MCBRAIN With SIMON DAWSON: 'It Was Never Gonna Be The Same'

IRON MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith spoke to Germany's Metal Hammer about the newly released book "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History". Available now via Thames & Hudson, "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History" is described in a press release as "a magnificent visual celebration of the first 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, chronicl[ing] the evolution of heavy metal's most prestigious band, with unparalleled input from band members and management."

Regarding MAIDEN's 1981 split with singer Paul Di'Anno and addition of Bruce Dickinson, Adrian said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Bruce is a very different character to Paul. He was very focused on his craft. He was a singer and he took care of his voice. Bruce is Bruce, and he was probably a bit more professional. He was a powerhouse. Bruce could sing six nights in a row and just keep going and going and going. So that enabled the band to progress and tour and keep going."

Asked if drummer Nicko McBrain's addition to IRON MAIDEN in December 1982 for the 1983 "Piece Of Mind" album and tour, replacing Clive Burr, had an impact on his guitar playing, Adrian said: "Yes, it did. Nick is a show in his own, [with a] very distinctive style. I suppose, yeah, whoever you're playing with affects your playing. Nick, probably at one time, I thought he was probably technically the best player in the band, because he had all the flashy chops, as they call 'em. So, Nicko, yeah, he definitely made his mark, didn't he?"

Regarding Nicko's December 2024 announcement that he was retiring from touring with MAIDEN and Simon Dawson's addition as McBrain's replacement, Adrian said: "Yeah, it was never gonna be the same. Obviously, Nick was a massive part. He's a big personality. It would never be the same. But it was unfortunate. He had a stroke and physically there's nothing he could do about it, really. He tried — we all tried to help him."

He continued: "I think the MAIDEN drumming gig is one of the hardest, physically. For two hours live you've gotta be really, really on the front foot. And, yeah, he did great to get through those [last couple of] tours, and it was quite amazing — a tribute to him, really. And he was incredible over the years. A lot of people loved him. Well, we all loved him — Well, we still do. [Laughs] And he'll always be a part of the band, even now. So [it was] very sad. Simon's come in, and he knows Nick was a massive part of it. But Nick gave him his blessing and wished him luck. He said to me — I still talk to Nick — he said, 'Good luck for the tour' and everything. 'Cause he still wants the band to do well because he still feels like he's a bit of a part of it, and he is, really. But it's nice to keep the music alive. It's bigger than all of us, really, I think, is to get out there and keep that thing, whatever it is, out there and going."

"Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History" has been described as "a truly spectacular and beautiful book, featuring never-before-seen items and photographs, which have been curated with enormous attention to detail over a number of years, it celebrates one of Britain's most influential and biggest-selling bands, who have become arguably the biggest metal band in the world."

Organized chronologically, "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams" tells the story of the band from their first pub gigs in 1975 and their first record deal in 1979, through the recording and reception of groundbreaking albums, including their self-titled debut, 1982's global breakthrough "The Number Of The Beast" and the stadium-conquering "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", to 2021's hugely acclaimed double-album "Senjutsu" and the forthcoming "Run For Your Lives" world tour.

The book traces the evolution of IRON MAIDEN's iconic Eddie mascot, alongside exclusive comments from his creator Derek Riggs, and documents the band's spectacular and complex stage productions and extensive live tours, including the "Somewhere Back In Time" world tour of 2008, which made international headlines as Bruce Dickinson piloted the band's very own Ed Force One 757.

Presenting iconic album and single artworks, photographs of the band's instruments past and present, stage props, hand-written lyrics and artefacts from the archive and the band's personal collections, as well as landmark photographs by Ross Halfin, John McMurtrie and more, "Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams" is rife with revelatory stories and intriguing insights from pivotal band members and management. It is bookended by a foreword from bassist and band founder Steve Harris and an afterword by vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

Harris said: "I've been pleasantly surprised at some of the stuff that I've managed to unearth for this book. I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days but they have lasted really well and the photography has brought them back to life. I hope the fans are going to love looking at all the stuff presented like this! It's the right time to bring it all together for part of our 50th celebrations."

Tristan de Lancey, creative director at Thames & Hudson, comments: "IRON MAIDEN is an institution. Hailed as pioneers of British heavy metal in the 1980s, the band has come to embody a spirit of fearless creative independence and ferocious dedication to their fans that has won them a huge following around the world and across generations. With astonishing archival access and more meticulous, hands-on participation from the band than I ever thought possible, we have been gifted the tools to create something beautiful, comprehensive and unique which, I have no doubt, raises the bar for illustrated books in this music genre. Every page will surprise and delight its audience — just don't expect metal fans to be the only ones who buy it…!"

"Iron Maiden: Infinite Dreams - The Official Visual History" has been curated by Ben Smallwood and co-edited by Alexander Milas and Terry Burrows, incorporating contributions by band members and creatives past and present.

Tristan de Lancey acquired world all languages rights for Thames & Hudson from Oliver Stanton at Global Merchandising Services. Thames & Hudson has sold rights in six countries thus far: in France to Editions du Chêne (Hachette Livre); in Germany to Prestel Verlag (Penguin Random House); in Japan to Kawade Shobo Shinsha; in Spain to Libros Cúpula (Grupo Planeta); in Brazil to Belas Letras; and in Italy to Rizzoli Lizard (Gruppo Mondadori). The book will be published by Thames & Hudson in the U.K., U.S. and Australia.