PUSCIFER Announces First New Album In Five Years, 'Normal Isn't'

PUSCIFER, the multi-dimensional band featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, will release "Normal Isn't", its first new album in over five years, on February 6, 2026 via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG. The record channels the post-punk influences that shaped the members' early musical experiences while pushing into darker, more guitar-driven territory.

"We're definitely leaning into our early influences," Keenan shares. "It's the place where goth meets punk. It's where I came from."

The band previews the 11-song collection with the release of "Self Evident" and its accompanying video, filmed during a special August performance at Exchange L.A., where the group previewed the album in full for an intimate crowd of fans.

Written and recorded across Arizona, Los Angeles, and on the road during last year's "Sessanta" tour, "Normal Isn't" blends the dark electronics and sharp humor PUSCIFER is known for with a more spontaneous creative process. "From the outset, we had discussed an element of rawness and edge, which guitar brings," shares Mitchell, who co-produced the album. "We got rid of the guard rails and made the music more aggressive."

For Keenan, this release represents a new approach to songwriting. While he's always been deeply involved in shaping PUSCIFER's sound, this time he set up his own digital recording system and built full song ideas before presenting them to Mat and Carina. That shift gives the music fresh immediacy, one that Round says changed the dynamic in the studio. "Instead of just saying, 'I want this to sound like FLEETWOOD MAC on cocaine if they had a baby with PJ Harvey,' Maynard was showing us his intention, which was really cool," she explains. "In PUSCIFER, any idea can totally change without any preciousness, and everybody is on board — not unlike an insane asylum. We found each other because we're demented in a symbiotic way."

"'Normal Isn't' reflects this time we are living in," Keenan adds. "As storytellers and artists, our job is to observe, interpret, and report. We take in our environment and share what we see, and what we see around us does not appear normal. Not by a long shot."

Contributors to the new collection include Greg Edwards (bass),Gunnar Olsen (drums),and Sarah Jones (drums) with guests Tony Levin (bass on "Normal Isn't" and "Seven One"),Danny Carey (drums on "Seven One") and Mr. Ian Ross (father of Atticus Ross, who narrates "Seven One").

"Normal Isn't" is available now for pre-order and pre-saves, including multiple limited-edition vinyl variants: standard black, indie retail orange swirl, a Puscifer.com exclusive black ice and clear with black splatter, and a Queen B Vinyl Café fruit punch in tan with black and white splatter. The album is also available on CD, cassette, and digitally.

PUSCIFER has simultaneously announced a North American tour in support of the album, kicking off on March 20 in Las Vegas and closing at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at New York's Terminal 5 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale this Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time via Puscifer.com. A 36-hour artist pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time using the code PSC26.

The "Normal Isn't" cover features an Andrea Kowch painting and can be seen below.

"Normal Isn't" track listing:

01. Thrust

02. Normal Isn't

03. Bad Wolf

04. Self Evident

05. Public Stoning

06. The Quiet Parts

07. Mantastic

08. Pendulum

09. ImpetuoUs

10. Seven One

11. The Algorithm (Sessanta Live Mix)

"Normal Isn't" North American tour dates:

March 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

March 24 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

March 25 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

March 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

March 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

March 31 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

April 01 - Durham, NC @ DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center

April 03 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

April 04 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 08 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

April 10 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

April 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 16 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

April 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

April 21 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

April 23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

April 25 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

April 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

April 28 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 30 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

May 01 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

May 03 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

May 08 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

May 09 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

May 13 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

May 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

PUSCIFER is a band of three creative confidants, namely Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Maynard James Keenan, who fuse music, performance, and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, PUSCIFER has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing on the lineups of Coachella, Bonnaroo and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta. They've provided what was essentially the soundtrack to the first season of "Yellowstone", and their albums regularly land on the top 30 of the Billboard Top 200. They've made memorable appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Show", bringing their signature blend of precision, wit and theatricality to late night television.

PUSCIFER has also welcomed a revolving door of collaborators, from musicians like Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones to remixers including Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Phantogram and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as actors Bob Odenkirk and Milla Jovovich. It's also a universe for the (mis)adventures of original characters: Billy D, (his wife) Hildy Berger, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. More than a band, PUSCIFER is a creative ecosystem; a boundary-pushing collective where sound, story, and spectacle collide.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn