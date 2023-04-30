IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Delivers 'From Rock Star To Businessman' Spoken-Word Performance In São Paulo

IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson delivered a spoken-word performance, dubbed "From Rock Star To Businessman", at the first Brazilian edition of the Summer Breeze festival on Saturday, April 29 at the Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Despite being recognized mostly for his connection to heavy metal, Dickinson is also an entrepreneur and is involved in different creative projects. He's a master brewer and has created his own brand of beer. Furthermore, he has a strong connection with the aviation sector, as he is a commercial pilot and the current president of Cardiff Aviation. He has also served as director of marketing for Astraeus Airlines.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.

Eight years ago, Dickinson had surgery to remove a cancerous lump on his throat. The rocker, who had a golf gall-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck, got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy.

Bruce previously told iNews that he wanted to cover his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?", to raise awareness of the condition, which affects people who often have no or minimal history of tobacco or alcohol abuse. The individuals with HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer who undergo treatment have a disease-free survival rate of 85 to 90 percent over five years.

IRON MAIDEN's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", was released in September 2021 via BMG. The band's first LP in six years was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris.