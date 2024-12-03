IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Mobile Game Is Coming To A Close

After eight amazing years, Navigator Games has announced that IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game will finally be coming to a close.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast first launched in 2016. Players battle as Eddie, MAIDEN's famed undead mascot, in his many forms across amazing worlds inspired by IRON MAIDEN's rich imagery and music. Eddie's quest to gather the pieces of his fragmented soul sees him fighting legions of unrelenting enemies and teaming up with powerful heroes pulled straight from IRON MAIDEN lore. IRON MAIDEN was intimately involved in character creation and story content, ensuring everything lives up to the MAIDEN name and brings their vision to life. The game also featured monthly dungeons and special events where players could participate to earn rare rewards and new characters based on MAIDEN songs or themes. These have included the demon-infested Infernal Dungeon, Halloween Dungeons such as Dracula's Castle, and the foreboding Raven's Altar guarded by the fearsome Raven Witch.

Navigator Games says: "As the band's 2023/24 'The Future Past' tour concludes in Brazil this weekend, we're reminded of this games' incredible achievements — notably having a tour inspired by, and named after, it. Complete with multiple onstage worlds, the IRON MAIDEN 'Legacy Of The Beast' tour played to over three million fans, running from 2018 to 2022, circumnavigating the globe — headlining some of the biggest festivals and stadiums, including Rock In Rio, Hellfest, Download and Wacken Open Air, to name but a few. It was by far the most exciting and ambitious way to promote a video game ever — contributing to its incredible longevity and popularity with over six million players as the greatest heavy metal game ever.

"As far as the future goes, our team is continuing to work on new projects with IRON MAIDEN that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line. We must, however, bid farewell to this chapter first and to do that we want to celebrate the incredible legacy that we've all built together with you. So now it's time to dust off those flight cases one last time and end with a bang and a momentous end of tour party!

"Come with us on a 4-week celebration of Legacy Of The Beast! Starting today we'll be sharing epic milestones, memories, and honoring the game's impact on the world with our amazing community of players. Additionally, we are celebrating with in-game additions such as exclusive character giveaways, powerful unreleased cosmic talismans, legends characters, and increased soul odds on rare and legendary souls. Read the tuning notes below for further details. Collect your celebration pack in store now!

"We want to thank all of our Troopers for their loyalty, passion and dedication by making this the most legendary celebration of IRON MAIDEN and our game Legacy Of The Beast.

"Here's what you need to know:

"Cash only in-app purchases are removed, free giveaway packs have been added and are available all month.

"All in-game currency should be used by December 31, 2024, as Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast will neither be downloadable nor playable after that date.

"Thank you for your continued commitment and passion for all things IRON MAIDEN."

Founded in 2016, Navigator Games is home to a dynamic and enthusiastic team of video game developers based out of Vancouver, Canada. The studio's mission is to create truly unique and engaging video games that push the boundaries. This talented team is built upon a wealth of experience accumulated from Activision, EA Games, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Disney, GREE, Radical, Hothead, Acronym, Capcom and IUGO.