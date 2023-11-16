IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Teams Up With ALICE COOPER For Latest In-Game Event

IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game has announced another major in-game collaboration, this time with Alice Cooper.

Following several successful collaborations in recent years (Legacy Of The Beast have teamed up with DISTURBED, ANTHRAX, ARCH ENEMY, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MOTÖRHEAD),Legacy Of The Beast is very excited to immortalize Cooper into the game. This exciting collaboration has culminated in a dungeon event called Road Rats Forever.

The Road Rats Forever dungeon event will take fans and players down a highway with Cooper and Phantom Eddie, the iconic mascot of IRON MAIDEN, to take on a gang who've turned a derelict gas station into a chop shop! With a unique and exciting storyline, based on the lyrics and albums of Alice Cooper, players and fans alike will be able to choose from four difficulties and earn Alice Cooper as a playable character!

Inspired by Alice's 2023 album "Road", these brawls take place on a desolate highway. Phantom Eddie and Alice Cooper are heading to their next show and are going to bash a few heads along the way!

In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of IRON MAIDEN's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Players can earn the Alice Cooper character for free from the newest login calendar starting Wednesday, November 15. Log in any seven days between November 15 and December 15 to earn awesome rewards including Alice Cooper himself, on the seventh day!

Over the years, the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and six story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic MAIDEN album covers. A vast array of enemies, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature "Clans" allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Founded in 2016, Navigator Games is home to a dynamic and enthusiastic team of video game developers based out of Vancouver, Canada. The studio's mission is to create truly unique and engaging video games that push the boundaries. This talented team is built upon a wealth of experience accumulated from Activision, EA Games, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Disney, GREE, Radical, Hothead, Acronym, Capcom and IUGO.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast first launched in 2016. Players battle as Eddie, MAIDEN's famed undead mascot, in his many forms across amazing worlds inspired by IRON MAIDEN's rich imagery and music. Eddie's quest to gather the pieces of his fragmented soul sees him fighting legions of unrelenting enemies and teaming up with powerful heroes pulled straight from IRON MAIDEN lore. IRON MAIDEN is intimately involved in character creation and story content, ensuring everything lives up to the MAIDEN name and brings their vision to life. The game also features monthly dungeons and special events where players can participate to earn rare rewards and new characters based on MAIDEN songs or themes. These have included the demon-infested Infernal Dungeon, Halloween Dungeons such as Dracula's Castle, and the foreboding Raven's Altar guarded by the fearsome Raven Witch.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast has been No. 1 mobile RPG in multiple markets, with over 4.5 million players worldwide having downloaded the game to do battle against the Beast and his Hordes!