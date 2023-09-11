Is PAPA ROACH's Version Of AEROSMITH's 'Sweet Emotion' One Of Worst Covers Of All Time? JACOBY SHADDIX Weighs In

In a brand new interview with Baltimore's 98 Rock radio station, Jacoby Shaddix reflected on PAPA ROACH's cover version of the AEROSMITH classic "Sweet Emotion", which the singer and his bandmates performed at the 2002 MTV tribute to the legendary rockers, "mtvICON: Aerosmith".

"So MTV, back in the day, asked us to come do this thing to honor AEROSMITH," Jacoby recalled. "And what was the song? 'Sweet Emotion'. They were, like, 'We want you guys to do 'Sweet Emotion'.' And I'm just, like, 'Let's go.' But that's, like, big shoes to fill. We just hacked our way. It was bad. It was not good."

Asked if he and his PAPA ROACH bandmates had a chance to speak to the AEROSMITH guys after the performance, Jacoby said: "It's funny 'cause our drummer at the time [Dave Buckner] ended up marrying Mia [Tyler], one of Steven's [Tyler] daughters. And so that was like the beginning of a relationship that happened at this place."

Circling back to AEROSMITH's reaction to PAPA ROACH's rendition of "Sweet Emotion", Shaddix said: "I could tell that they were just kind of, like, 'Hmm, that was loud.'

"We were young numbskulls playing, like, I mean, nu metal," he explained. "We weren't, like, classic rocker vibe, you know? And so we did our best, but it just wasn't good enough. It just wasn't good."

At the "mtvICON: Aerosmith" taping, PAPA ROACH guitarist Jerry Horton admitted to a few nerves prior to taking the stage before AEROSMITH.

"I don't normally get nervous," he told MTV at the time. "But it's one thing to cover a song from a band, it's another to cover it while they are listening to it."

Back in 2015, the Audioeclectica blog dubbed PAPA ROACH's cover of "Sweet Emotion" "one of the worst renditions of a great song. Their version of 'Sweet Emotion' will forever be put next to Celine Dion's version of AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long'," the blog post added.

Mia Tyler and Dave Buckner wed during an AEROSMITH concert in Las Vegas in 2003. They split up two years later, explaining in a joint statement that their lives were "heading in different directions and they each want[ed] different things for their futures."

Mia is the half sister of "Lord Of The Rings" actress Liv Tyler.

It was the first marriage for both Tyler and Buckner.