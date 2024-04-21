It's Official: OZZY OSBOURNE And FOREIGNER Are Among 2024 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Inductees

Ozzy Osbourne, FOREIGNER and Peter Frampton are among the 2024 inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Other inductees in the Performer category are Mary J. Blige, Cher, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, KOOL & THE GANG and A TRIBE CALLED QUEST.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will be presented with the Musical Excellence Award; Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will receive the Musical Influence Award; and Suzanne de Passe is getting the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will air live on Disney+. An edited version will run on ABC at a later date, and will be available on Hulu the day after.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to have been released in 1999 or earlier.

Ozzy, along with the rest of the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH, was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2006, but the legendary heavy metal singer will now be recognized for his solo career.

Artists are eligible to be inducted into the Rock Hall after at least 25 years have passed since their first record was released.

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like IRON MAIDEN and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2014.

JUDAS PRIEST received the Musical Excellence Award at the 2022 Rock Hall event.

Legendary Ozzy guitarist Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony. Rhoads, who played in Ozzy's band more than four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at the October 2021 event.