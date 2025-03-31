Founding MONSTER MAGNET Drummer TIM CRONIN Diagnosed With ALS

Tim Cronin, founding member of stoner rock pioneers MONSTER MAGNET, has been diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis),a progressive and incurable neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventual respiratory system failure.

While there is no cure, there are care options and accommodations that can have a profound impact on Tim's quality of life. Unfortunately, they are significantly expensive. ALS has been called "the bankruptcy disease" due to the significant and ever-increasing financial burden it places on families.

Cronin's family is asking for fans' support to help ease the cost of this cruel and unfeeling disease and give Tim the comfort and dignity that he deserves.

So far over $55,000 has been raised towards the goal of $75,000 on a GoFundMe campaign which was launched over the weekend.

You donations will go directly towards:

* In-home assistance

* Wheelchair ramp

* Mobility aids

* Medical treatments and therapies

* Assistive devices

* Transportation to doctors appointments

Cronin helped shape MONSTER MAGNET's early sound with contributions on vocals, bass, and drums after the band's formation in 1989. Outside the studio, Cronin has spent over three decades at the helm of Jack's Music Shoppe, a beloved independent record store in Red Bank, New Jersey.

In recent years, MONSTER MAGNET has gone through a number of lineup changes, leaving Dave Wyndorf (vocals and guitar) as the only constant member.

MONSTER MAGNET has released eleven studio albums to date, including the band's latest, a covers album titled "A Better Dystopia", which came out in 2021. They are best known for their 1990s hits "Negasonic Teenage Warhead" and "Space Lord".

MONSTER MAGNET has been credited for developing and popularizing the stoner rock genre, along with MASTERS OF REALITY, KYUSS, FU MANCHU and SLEEP.