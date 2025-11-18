It's Official: SLIPKNOT Sells Stake In Catalog To HARBOURVIEW

According to The Hollywood Reporter, SLIPKNOT has completed a deal to sell its music catalog.

The deal — which is said to be worth approximately $120 million — between members of the long-running metal band and HarbourView Equity Partners includes the rights to SLIPKNOT's publishing and recording masters royalties. It reportedly covers the band's archival catalog but does not extend to future releases.

"After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what SLIPKNOT started," SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) said in a statement. "Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot."

"SLIPKNOT's music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomenon," Sherrese Clarke, founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners, said in a statement. "Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passion, and enduring artistry within the genre. We pride ourselves on having our finger on the pulse of culture and with thorough analysis of audience engagement, we clearly see the cultural impact of SLIPKNOT from the 1990s to present. The enduring and relevant proof points with SLIPKNOT remain core to our investing thesis, and HarbourView is honored to help preserve and amplify the group’s work for decades and generations to come."

Based on streaming data and other metrics, Billboard estimates that the band's music has generated $15.5 million in annual revenue over the last three years, while publishing brought in an additional $5.2 million per year.

It is not clear whether all members participated in the deal, which sees SLIPKNOT retain ownership of its publishing. The master recording catalog, however, is controlled by Warner Music Group, which acquired SLIPKNOT's longtime record label home Roadrunner Records in 2007.

Since releasing its debut album in 1999, SLIPKNOT has captured a Grammy Award alongside 11 nominations, scored a number of platinum and gold album certifications around the world, and logged billions of global streams and video views to date. Rolling Stone cited the seminal platinum-selling 2001 album "Iowa" among "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time," while The Ringer attested, "They're the most important heavy band of their era."

SLIPKNOT's latest full-length album, "The End, So Far", landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. A new album from SLIPKNOT is a global event, and "The End, So Far" continued the band’s global chart rise, with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Belgium. SLIPKNOT's previous album, 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind", marked SLIPKNOT's third consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200, along with No. 1 debuts in the official album charts of twelve countries around the world, including the U.K., Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries. including Germany, France and Sweden.

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm, founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing more than $1.45 billion in regulatory assets under management including over 70 music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of more than 31,000 songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner