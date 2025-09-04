JACK OSBOURNE Opens Up About OZZY OSBOURNE's Death: 'He Got To Say Goodbye In Such A Profound Way'

Jack Osbourne has opened up about his father Ozzy Osbourne's passing. Speaking in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday (September 3),the 39-year-old revealed how he found out about his dad's July 22 death at Harefield Hospital in west London. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I left [the United Kingdom] on the 13th of July. I came home [to Los Angeles], and, yeah, my dad was great. He was in a good mood. He was happy. [On July 22] I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3:45 in the morning. Someone who's worked for my family for probably 30 years now was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. And I was informed that my father had passed."

Regarding his initial reaction to hearing about Ozzy's death, Jack said: "I immediately — I don't know — [I felt] just pain, just sadness and pain and just so many thoughts. You go through this of feeling sad and frustrated and angry and this part of you that's, like, 'I have to get there right now. I have to.' But there was a level of like, okay, he's not not suffering anymore. He's not struggling.' And that is something. I wish he was still here, I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go. And I think people saw that at the ['Back To The Beginning'] show [on July 5]. But no one expected it to happen as quickly as it did. And when it did, it was not anything that was on our radar. I know leading up to it, there was all sorts of stuff going around about my dad going to Switzerland and he was gonna euthanize himself and this was all planned and this was this… It was not — absolutely not. That is categorically untrue and ridiculous.

"My dad, he was so happy that he did the show and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life," Jack continued. "He wanted to, to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids. He wanted to spend more time with just exploring different things as much as he could."

Jack said that he flew to England that day and arrived at the airport just as the news about his father's death broke around the world. "It was, like, text and call and texts like you've never… I'll tell you what — I was so grateful, though, that I was on a plane to where my phone wasn't ringing; I was just getting texts," he said. "And so many people reaching out — friends of mine and colleagues. And that's something that has been really unique about this experience, is — as overwhelming as it can be with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it's also been really validating because I know my dad was a special guy and he meant a lot to a lot of people. He meant something very different to me than 99.999% of the world. But the common thread is that he was loved. He was loved so much, and a lot of people are gonna miss him."

Jack reflected on his relationship with Ozzy, saying: "He wasn't just a father to me. He was my colleague. We worked together in so many capacities. I had recently moved. There was a period where I was between houses and I moved back in with him. So he was my housemate in my late thirties. And it was awesome. Me and the kids were living here. Just a friend, a text buddy, a joke cracker.

"I was so lucky," he continued. "I had such a great relationship with him, and I'm so grateful. And I think that's been — the overwhelming feeling has been gratitude. Deep gratitude. I'm so grateful that he was my father. And I'm sure people think, 'Well, yeah, why wouldn't you be?' But the material component of it pales into comparison for the stuff that really, really made him a father. He was deeply complicated. He was funny and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful.

"I've said this before, but I think my father was probably one of the most deliberate people you've ever come across. He knew what was going on all the time, and people may have thought he was checked out, but most of the time he wanted you to think he was checked out. But he was very aware always."

Referencing the aforementioned "Back To The Beginning" concert, which marked Ozzy's and BLACK SABBATH's final performance, Jack said: "One thing that has kind of stuck with me about my father's exit was how there is almost a perfection to it. He got to say goodbye in such a profound way. He got to thank his fans. He got to see his friends he hadn't seen in such a long time. He got to perform. I mean, there was so much accomplished before the full stop. And a lot of that stuff, when the time is right, we'll talk about. It's been overwhelming ultimately. I know I was shocked at the outpouring of love. Shocked. And I think it's been beautiful, and as I said earlier, it's been validating to see that kind of outpouring of love. And I mean this — for people listening or watching — people that sent cards and did posts and whether they laid flowers up at the Birmingham Bridge or dropped them off at the house, we saw it all. We read all the letters. It didn't go unnoticed. And I speak for the family when I say this, is that we are so grateful for that, and it meant so much. And, as I said earlier, it was validating, 'cause I know we weren't alone.

"Yeah, it's been a hard six weeks as a family," Jack added. "We're all kind of navigating it together and alone and in our own ways. I think it's common. And the price we pay for loving someone so much is grief. And it's the pain of grief when they're gone. And I'm okay with that."

In conclusion, Jack said that he wanted to record his latest podcast "just to say thank you to everyone and let everyone know that the family is doing okay. We're hanging in there. We're doing what we can to support each other and love each other. And, yeah, my father's legacy will continue.

"I think Ozzy Osbourne does not end because he passed away on July 22nd," he added. "As I've been saying, he's exploding through the universe, and we're all seeing it."

Ozzy died of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife and manager Sharon bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.