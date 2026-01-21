JACK OWEN: 'I Never Told The CANNIBAL CORPSE Guys Why I Left' The Band

In a new interview with The Growl Podcast, former CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist Jack Owen was asked why he decided to leave the band back in 2004. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, it was a combination [of things]. My life was changing at that time. I got divorced and my mom passed away. And I never really told the CANNIBAL guys why I left — I never told those guys, but it was 'cause I had to get away from one of those guys. [Laughs] Managerial stuff was going on in the band, and it's, like, 'Hey, that guy's taking over the band, so I'm out.' [Laughs] [It was] a combination of that and, like I said, life changes. This decision shouldn't be that hard. It's, like, three things going on right now. So I never really told 'em. [Laughs] I just had to get out. It was a toxic environment for me. And look at how it's turned into an even more toxic environment the past few years."

When Owen announced his departure from CANNIBAL CORPSE in May 2004, he said in a statement: "After 15 years with CANNIBAL CORPSE, I've decided to leave the group. My heart just wasn't in it anymore, and it was reflected in my appearance on stage. Times change, and I just don't enjoy the music as much as I used to, and the only thing keeping me in the band was steady work, and the pay. These things makes it unfair to myself, my band members, and especially the fans."

One of the founding members of CANNIBAL CORPSE, Owen joined DEICIDE in 2004 and played on four of the latter band's studio albums: "The Stench Of Redemption" (2006),"Till Death Do Us Part" (2008),"To Hell With God" (2011) and "In The Minds Of Evil" (2013).

In 2017, Owen joined SIX FEET UNDER, the death metal band fronted by his ex-CANNIBAL CORPSE bandmate, singer Chris Barnes.

Owen grew up in Akron, New York, where he developed a passion for heavy metal music. He picked up the guitar in his teenage years, inspired by bands like SLAYER and METALLICA.

Original CANNIBAL CORPSE lead guitarist Bob Rusay left in 1993, replaced by Rob Barrett. Pat O'Brien joined in 1997, and stayed until less than a decade ago; Barrett, who had left in 1997, returned in 2005, but was absent from CANNIBAL CORPSE's fall 2025 North American tour; he was replaced on the trek by Brandon Ellis. The sole remaining original CANNIBAL members are bassist Alex Webster and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz, who also write most of the band's lyrics.