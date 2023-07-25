JACKYL's JESSE JAMES DUPREE Is Glad BRIAN JOHNSON is Back Fronting AC/DC: 'I Have A Hard Time Accepting Anybody Else Do It'

On the latest podcast edition of "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder", JACKYL's Jesse James Dupree opens up about Brian Johnson's darkest days with AC/DC, expressing his unwavering support and conviction.

"I was with Brian the last show AC/DC played together," Jesse reveals. "I'm not going to speak of that because it's not my place, but I never could fathom that Brian's not the lead singer of AC/DC. As long as he's living and breathing and walking and talking, I have a hard time accepting anybody else do it."

From standing in line overnight just to land AC/DC tickets as a teenager to eventually writing and recording with AC/DC's lead singer, the charismatic southern hard rock frontman for JACKYL and star of "Full Throttle Saloon", a TV series about the world's largest biker bar set in Sturgis, South Dakota, shares his incredible journey from being a passionate fan to his deep-rooted connection with AC/DC.

Dupree reveals that in the early days, his own band JACKYL would perform the entire "Back In Black" album as an encore. "We just absorbed the voodoo on those records," he says. Although frequently compared to Johnson as singer, Dupree attributes his vocal style and stage presence to an unusual but influential combination of professional wrestling and TV preachers. "There's so much to be learned from them," he explains.

"There's been a couple of instances where I've touched on stuff and I went, "Whoa, that's AC/DC'". In fact, the songs he wrote called 'Kill The Sunshine' and 'Locked And Loaded' were so blatantly AC/DC, he decided to call on Johnson to finish the tracks together. He recalls the entire recording process. Johnson said, "I think we're on to something here."

As a young teenager, Jesse camped out for two nights just to score front-row tickets to an AC/DC show, never imagining that one day Johnson would be recording vocal tracks in his own home. "If you'd have told me back then that Brian would be sleeping in my young daughter's bed with Winnie The Pooh murals on the wall, I would have just lost it," laughs Dupree.

From lobbying for Brendan O'Brien to produce AC/DC's records, to having Brian Johnson join JACKYL onstage wielding a chainsaw, to being invited inside the inner circle while AC/DC recorded "Black Ice" in Vancouver, Jesse pulls back the curtain on AC/DC behind the scenes of one of the biggest bands in the world and how they've inspired him. "What an honor for them to take me into their confidence like that," he says.

Known for his distinctive voice, explosive energy, and the band's trademark chainsaw solos, Dupree has become a revered figure in the world of hard rock. With chart-topping hits like "The Lumberjack", "When Will It Rain" and "Down On Me", JACKYL has solidified their status as a high-octane force in the rock 'n' roll scene. Their latest release, "Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot", celebrates the band's 30th anniversary.

Tune in to "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" Season 4 Episode 2 to experience the magic and camaraderie between Dupree and Johnson, offering an unfiltered and heartfelt glimpse into the world of one of the biggest bands in history.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" has consistently delivered compelling and thought-provoking conversations with notable guests, and this episode promises to be no exception. With its combination of lively banter, exclusive stories, and insider knowledge, the podcast has become a must-listen for fans craving a deeper understanding of the powerhouse that is AC/DC.

Fueled by listener donations, "AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" is a non-profit organization, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff-Robbins music therapy foundations.

"AC/DC Beyond The Thunder" podcast is now available for streaming on all platforms and at www.BeyondTheThunder.com.