JACOBY SHADDIX: 'KORN, PAPA ROACH And DEFTONES, We're Like The Next METALLICAs'

July 17, 2023

In a new interview with Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix addressed Hall's comment that there is always the concern that none of the newer bands will be there to ascend to an arena-level status to take the place of heritage acts upon their retirement. Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're watching METALLICA step into that ROLLING STONES spot right now. And FOO FIGHTERS are another one of those groups. And KORN, PAPA ROACH [and] DEFTONES, we're like the next METALLICAs. You know what I mean? That's it. We're stepping into that spot now. It just comes to, I guess, being able to survive the treachery of this rock and roll life. And if you can do that and still continue to create good art and good music, then we can get into that space."

Shaddix also talked about PAPA ROACH's longevity, saying: "It was my goal, honestly, since childhood. When we first formed PAPA ROACH back in 1993, we were, like, 'We wanna do this till like we're just old friends from young years.' And now we're here.

"I remember playing with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS back in, like… it had to be 2001," he continued. "And we opened the show. And it was at this brand new amphitheater outside Sacramento, where we're from. And I remember watching their set, and it was just like a greatest-hits setlist — everything [was like], 'I know that song.' 'Oh, I know that song.' And it was just song after song… And the show was an hour and a half. And it felt like it was 45 minutes, because it was just engaging and entertaining. And it was, like, 'I want that. That's the goal for the band. Let's do that.' We saw it alive in front of us. And here we are in 2023, 20-some-odd years later from first breaking on to the scene in the major-label game and still killing it in the game — still making music that's resonating and connecting. And I couldn't ask for anything more. And it makes me grateful that I'm taking care of myself too, so it's, like, I can do this for some more years and I'm not just on my last legs."

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", was released in April 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).

PAPA ROACH recently announced the digital deluxe edition of "Ego Trip", and the long-awaited release date of "Ego Trip" standard edition on vinyl. The 20-track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest".

