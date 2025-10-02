JACOBY SHADDIX On PAPA ROACH's Longevity: 'We Just Have This Drive'

In an interview with Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band's longevity. After host Steve-O noted that PAPA ROACH has never taken a break or split up, Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny you bring that up, 'cause I was talking to my manager before I came here and we were, like, 'What's the next move for P-ROACH?' We're working on a record right now, so we're gonna drop a record and do that, but it's, like, I feel like there needs to be a point where we go, 'We're gonna take a break for a minute. We're just gonna pause.' Maybe two years — get away from the road."

Regarding what keeps him and his bandmates motivated to make new music and tour more than three decades into PAPA ROACH's career, Jacoby said: "I don't know. We just have this drive. I feel like idle hands is the devil's playground. And maybe I'm running from something, or maybe I'm just passionate about something. I really think it's the latter — I think I'm passionate. And I'm with in a band with other fellas that just can't stop creating. Tobin [Esperance], my bass player, is the primary writer in the band for the riffs and the music, and it's every day. I'm, like, 'What's up? What are you doing?' He is, 'Oh, I'm working on this riff, man. I'm working on this.' And he's gotta have, like, 20 hard drives right now full of music that I've never put vocals on that is just waiting for me to get into the studio. And I can't keep up with this fool. Really — it's, like, he just has this drive that it's inspiring to me. And he'll play me this stuff that he's working on, and I'm, like, 'Oh my God. This can't be for P-ROACH, 'cause it's way outside the box, but I just feel like somebody needs to pitch your music to other people too, man.' 'Cause he just writes so much good stuff and he's so talented."

Shaddix added: "Tobin is always evolving in what he's doing, and I'm, like, his number one fan; I'm his biggest fan. 'Oh, that shit's dope, dude.' 'That's tight, dude.' And so he's always pushing the record forward for us, and I think that, really, he's the engine behind that. And I just enjoy the ride. It's, like, I get in the studio and I'm, like, 'All right, where are we taking this thing today?' And, yeah, man, we just keep evolving it."

This past June, PAPA ROACH released a new single, "Braindead", featuring Toby Morse, frontman of H2O.

In May, PAPA ROACH released a music video for an acoustic version of "Even If It Kills Me". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

In March, PAPA ROACH released a "reimagined" version of "Even If It Kills Me". The band and Joshua Landry again produced the track. "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" was a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, including 2022's "Ego Trip".