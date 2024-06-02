Jam The Music Of GREEN DAY With MIKE DIRNT At This Fall's 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp'

Get ready to experience the dream of a lifetime at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, now in its 28th year, this October 17-20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California with Mike Dirnt of GREEN DAY, Dave Keuning of THE KILLERS and Stephen Perkins of JANE'S ADDICTION.

Dirnt said: "I can't wait to jam out with all the campers this October!"

Join a band mentored by one of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's rock-star counselors and spend four days jamming with iconic musicians playing the unforgettable hits of all of these top bands, including "American Idiot", "Basket Case", "Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)", "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams", "When I Come Around", "Wake Me Up When September Ends", "Mr. Brightside", "Somebody Told Me", "Human", "When You Were Young", "Been Caught Stealing", "Jane Says" and many more. To cap off this unforgettable experience, you'll perform live in Hollywood on the Sunset Strip at the legendary Whisky A Go Go and the Viper Room.

This camp is open to instrumentalists and vocalists of all ages and skill levels.

Prior to camp, you'll have a call with our musical director to ensure you're placed in the perfect band. You'll receive a song list to start rehearsing, and before camp begins, you'll connect with your rock star counselor and bandmates to prepare for your epic

journey.

During the four days of camp, you'll experience band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors, question-and-answer sessions, live performances, and more.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's rock-star camp mentors include Mike Kroeger (NICKELBACK),Monte Pittman (MADONNA, MINISTRY),Johnny Martin (L.A. GUNS),Jeff Friedl (DEVO, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX),Rafa Moreira (PAUL STANLEY),Jennifer Oberle (FIVE FOR FIGHTING, SARAH MCLACHLAN),Tommy Black (SCOTT WEILAND) and musical director Britt Lightning (VIXEN).

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is an inclusive environment where the passion for music takes center stage. Leave with memories to last a lifetime, friendships forged in the fires of rock 'n' roll, and skills to elevate your musical journey. Recent guests at camp include Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN),Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS),Robert and Dean DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) and more. Spots are limited, so book now.

For more information, visit www.rockcamp.com.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp – The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."