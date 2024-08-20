  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JANE'S ADDICTION And LOVE & ROCKETS Add Six New Cities And Second Show In Los Angeles

August 20, 2024

Due to overwhelming demand, JANE'S ADDICTION and LOVE & ROCKETS announced six new U.S dates and a second show in Los Angeles to their 2024 tour. The highly anticipated tour will now visit Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday, October 16.

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will follow previously announced shows in Huntsville, Los Angeles, and more (see below for full routing). Tickets for the new tour stops will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with various local and venue presales beginning on Tuesday, August 20 at 12 p.m. local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for JANE'S ADDICTION fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by JANE'S ADDICTION, specially designed VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Remaining previously announced tour dates:

Aug. 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Aug. 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug. 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Aug. 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Aug. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sep. 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep. 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sep. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep. 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep. 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sep. 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep. 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*
Sep. 29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*

Newly added shows:

Oct. 02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 04 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Oct. 08 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Oct. 09 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CT - The Masonic
Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

*Not a Live Nation date

For the first time in over three decades,

Last month, JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery released a new studio single, "Imminent Redemption".

Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California, the high-energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of JANE'S ADDICTION.

"It is different this time," said the band. "To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It's time. Welcome to the next chapter of JANE'S ADDICTION. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning."

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

At the London gig, Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and Avery – who had left the band in 2010 but returned in 2022 — also played another new track, "True Love", which they had premiered last year. They also opened with "Kettle Whistle", marking JANE'S ADDICTION's first performance of the song with Navarro since 2001.

"True Love" was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

Find more on Jane's addiction
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).