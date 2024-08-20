JANE'S ADDICTION And LOVE & ROCKETS Add Six New Cities And Second Show In Los Angeles

Due to overwhelming demand, JANE'S ADDICTION and LOVE & ROCKETS announced six new U.S dates and a second show in Los Angeles to their 2024 tour. The highly anticipated tour will now visit Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday, October 16.

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will follow previously announced shows in Huntsville, Los Angeles, and more (see below for full routing). Tickets for the new tour stops will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with various local and venue presales beginning on Tuesday, August 20 at 12 p.m. local time. The general onsale will begin on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for JANE'S ADDICTION fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by JANE'S ADDICTION, specially designed VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Remaining previously announced tour dates:

Aug. 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug. 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Aug. 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Aug. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sep. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep. 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep. 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*

Sep. 29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*

Newly added shows:

Oct. 02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 04 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct. 09 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Oct. 13 - San Francisco, CT - The Masonic

Oct. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

*Not a Live Nation date

For the first time in over three decades,

Last month, JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup consisting of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery released a new studio single, "Imminent Redemption".

Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California, the high-energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of JANE'S ADDICTION.

"It is different this time," said the band. "To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It's time. Welcome to the next chapter of JANE'S ADDICTION. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning."

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

At the London gig, Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and Avery – who had left the band in 2010 but returned in 2022 — also played another new track, "True Love", which they had premiered last year. They also opened with "Kettle Whistle", marking JANE'S ADDICTION's first performance of the song with Navarro since 2001.

"True Love" was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.