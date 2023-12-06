JANE'S ADDICTION Announces 2024 European Tour

JANE'S ADDICTION has announced its first European headlining tour in eight years.

The trek will launch with a series of U.K. dates in late May, including two shows at the Roundhouse in London on May 27 and 29, and will be followed by appearances in Hamburg, Cologne, Paris and Luxembourg. The band will also perform at several European festivals.

JANE'S ADDICTION frontman Perry Farrell said in a statement: "Tonight the JANE'S camp is over the moon, as we're finally able to announce U.K., European headline and festival shows.

"It has been far too long, my JANE'S ADDICTION family. We can't wait to see your faces again (well look at you).. singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness- roll on 2024!"

Tour dates:

May 23-26 - Bearded Theory Festival, UK

May 27 - London, UK – Roundhouse

May 29 - London, UK - Roundhouse

May 31 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

Jun. 02 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Jun. 06 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

Jun. 13 - Nova Rock– Austria

Jun. 20 - Azkena Rock– Spain

Jun. 23 - Pinkpop – Netherlands

Jun. 25 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

Jun. 26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

Jun. 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Summer Series at Trinity College

Jul. 3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 8 and 10 a.m. local time.

JANE'S ADDICTION debuted a new song called "True Love" during the band's March 5 concert in Bakersfield, California.

It is not presently clear "True Love" — which was reportedly written by Farrell, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — will appear on JANE'S ADDICTION's next studio release.

As previously reported, JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro is sitting out the band's shows due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM.

In January, the Farrell-fronted outfit, which completed a fall 2022 U.S. tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS, announced a series of West Coast dates leading up to the band's participation in the Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

Navarro sat out the fall 2022 tour due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

"Spirit On Fire" marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION tour in more than a decade to feature returning original bassist Avery. Prior to the latest trek, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

In the fall of 2022, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

Even though JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the tour after Farrell sustained an injury, he still described it "one of the best tours of my life. I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were," he told Alternative Press. "We got to them, and that's the best feeling in the world."