MEGADETH Launches New NFT Collection And Metaverse Community

MEGADETH has announced a new nonfungible token (NFT) collection featuring the band's mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

The 5,000-piece collection will unlock both physical and digital experiences to be had in the metaverse, including one-on-one conversations with the band members.

In a video message announcing the collection, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine said: "Ladies and gentlemen, metalheads and Droogies, the time has come for something unlike anything we've ever done before. Today, I've got something special to share with each and every one of you.

"We've been thrashing around for decades, breaking barriers, shattering expectations. But on December 22nd, we're taking it to a whole new level. We are going digital.

"MEGADETH has always been about pushing boundaries, breaking rules and evolving with the times. That's why we created Megadeth Digital. This is not just another collection. It's a celebration of our journey together from the early days of thrash to the present. For over four decades, we've been thrashing our way through the music industry, and this new venture is no different.

"But it's not just about us. It's about you, the devoted fans who have stood by us through thick and thin. This centerpiece of Megadeth Digital is a 5,000-piece generative collection featuring our legendary mascot, Vic Rattlehead. And let me tell you, our incredibly talented artist, Haddie, has brought Vic to life in a way you've never seen before.

"Each collectible represents a piece of history as you'll uncover exclusive versions of Vic in a virtual relic that you can own, trade and cherish. Each relic grants you access to a storm of digital and physical treasures from exclusive unreleased tracks and rare concert footage to exclusive VIP experiences with the band.

"The Droogie family is expanding and we're thrilled to have you on board.

"So my friends, thank you for all these years of unwavering support. Get ready to thrash in the digital realm like never before, because this is going to be one hell of a metal adventure.

"December 22nd, 2023. See you in the virtual pit."

This past August, MEGADETH announced its latest endeavor in the Web3 space as they transformed the Rattleheads NFT brand into Megadeth Digital.

"From the very beginning, when our first album set the standard for thrash metal to our 2016 album release that came with a full Virtual Reality experience, I've always made sure that we were leading the charge," Mustaine said in a statement at the time. "With the continued development of Web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans, I'm excited to dive deeper into this world with MEGADETH NFTs and create new immersive experiences for our community in this evolving space."

MEGADETH is working alongside Bill Starkov, an NFT project founder, and Haddy, the new artist for Megadeth Digital, both who made a name in Web3 through their collection "Apocalyptic Apes". For this relaunch Starkov is lending his NFT knowledge and relationships to the project.

"The music and the blockchain will live in perfect harmony together. Music has the ability to be deleted so quickly from streaming platforms or YouTube, but the blockchain is permanent," Starkov explained. "By expanding their presence in Web3, MEGADETH's artwork and music has the ability to live on in the blockchain for decades to come."

After championing multiple facets of the music industry, MEGADETH will continue to solidify its name and place in Web3 with this upcoming launch. Combining a passion for digital assets and experiences in the ever-evolving crypto space, MEGADETH is committed to building a strong foundation with Megadeth Digital and bringing the excitement back to Web3. With a variety of experiences in the works allowing unprecedented access to MEGADETH and Mustaine, fans of the band will have access to a limited availability item that will last a lifetime.

More information can be found on MEGADETH's official web site and the Megadeth Digital Twitter.