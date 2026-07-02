Japanese Metal Pioneers SIGH Announce New Album 'Goh-ka' Featuring Contributions From OPETH, KREATOR Members

Japanese metal pioneers SIGH are back today with news of their new album "Goh-ka", a new highlight of atmosphere, technical mastery, and meticulously arranged epics of metallic grandeur. SIGH mainman Mirai Kawashima notes this as being as equally personal an album as "Shiki", both musically and lyrically. From a musical perspective, if you were to place the main ingredients of CELTIC FROST, VOIVOD, BLACK SABBATH, horror movies and Japan into a cauldron and stir it, you will get "Goh-ka". Numerous additional spices such as psychedelic rock, prog rock and classical music are also evident over the album's close to one-hour duration.

The album title "Goh-ka" has a triple meaning, being: infernal fire scorching sinners, a huge fire that burns down the world at the end of time, and karma. The primary theme permeating the album is "Kuso-zu", a series of Buddhist paintings or illustrations depicting the nine stages of a human body's decomposition after death, created to encourage meditation on the impermanence of life, the inevitability of death, and the detachment from physical beauty and worldly attachment. It openly shows the harsh reality that no matter how beautiful you are, you'll be dead and rot sooner or later. And "Kuso-shi" is a poem based on these paintings. The artworks on the cover and in the booklet of "Goh-ka" are therefore "Kuso-zu" themselves.

Joining Mirai Kawashima and Dr Mikannibal, along with guitarist Nozomu Wakai, are Frédéric Leclercq (KREATOR, DRAGONFORCE) on bass, plus renowned U.S. drummer Mike Heller (RAVEN, FEAR FACTORY).

Among the additional contributors to the album, Mikael Åkerfeldt of OPETH notably delivers a special guest guitar solo on the track, "Unputenpu".

"Goh-ka" was recorded across multiple studios, and once again mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert at LSD studios in Germany.

"Goh-ka" track listing:

01. Kuso-shi 1, 2, and 3 (09:11)

02. Jigoku-Zoshi 1: Unkamusho (03:55)

03. Anzenshokon (06:24)

04. Kuso-shi 4, 5, and 6 (07:21)

05. Shoso (00:56)

06. Unputenpu (05:41)

07. Jinmenjushin (06:14)

08. Jigoku-Zoshi 2: Tokatsujigoku (03:06)

09. Kushukankyo (01:47)

10. Kuso-shi 7 (01:56)

11. Kuso-shi 8 and 9 / Mettaijakujo (11:23)

SIGH formed in 1989/1990. Their genre-classic black metal debut "Scorn Defeat" arrived in 1993, and with a subsequent journey through the strange and the psychedelic, incorporating a whole eclectic mix of genre styles and ideas throughout their career, SIGH has remained a vital creative force in the avantgarde field while maintaining their old-school roots, as witnessed on the 2022 album (and first for Peaceville Records) "Shiki". This was followed by the remaking of their "Hangman's Hymn" album as part of the band's 35th-anniversary celebrations, in the shape of "I Saw The World's End: Hangman's Hymn MMXXV" (2025).

Photo by Poka