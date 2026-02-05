Japanese Metal Sensation BROKEN BY THE SCREAM Signs With METAL BLADE RECORDS

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of Japanese metal sensation BROKEN BY THE SCREAM.

Known for its explosive fusion of crushing metal riffs, modern extreme metal heaviness, deep growls, harsh screams and contrasting melodic vocals, the band has been steadily carving out a unique space in the global heavy music scene — and this marks a powerful new chapter in its career.

Check out BROKEN BY THE SCREAM's latest single below.

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM will make its Summer Breeze Open Air debut this year, bringing their uncompromising live show to one of Europe's premier metal festivals. The band will also play Wacken Open Air and Reload Festival, further cementing their presence on the European festival circuit. More summer dates in Europe will be announced soon.

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM's distinctive style has continued to shock and captivate heavy music audiences both in Japan and worldwide. In 2025, BROKEN BY THE SCREAM performed on the main stage at Resurrection Fest in Spain and at Japan Expo in France as part of their nine-date European tour across seven countries.

Beyond the stage, BROKEN BY THE SCREAM is already hard at work on new material, with fresh music currently in development. While details remain under wraps, fans can expect new songs that continue to push the band's aggressive, genre-defying sound even further.

More news on live dates and upcoming releases will be revealed in the coming months.

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM is:

Tsubaki Nanaougi

Shizuku Mikogami

Io Nozukidaira

Yayoi Takayashiki