Japanese Supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS Releases Second Single, Announces November 2023 Los Angeles Concert

Japanese supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS has released a second single, "Psycho Love". Since its arrival on August 4, the track has reached No. 1 on iTunes rock and dance charts, including No. 1 on Japan's iTunes all-genres chart, plus No. 1 in six countries and Top 10 in 10 countries on iTunes rock and dance charts.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS has also announced an exclusive U.S. concert for this fall: November 29 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. Tickets are on sale now.

Earlier this year, THE LAST ROCKSTARS released its first single and launched "The Last Rockstars Live Debut 2023" tour which included several sold-out shows in Tokyo, New York City, and Los Angeles. The track "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)" was made available via the quartet's global distribution deal with Ingrooves, which is part of Universal Music Group's Virgin Music Group.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS — which consists of Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi, four major forces from Japan's rock scene — played two shows in New York City in early February at Hammerstein Ballroom and followed it up a week later with a concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

On January 20, 2023, just a few days before their sold-out arena shows in Tokyo, THE LAST ROCKSTARS released the music video for "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)". The track landed at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart and All Genres chart in Japan and reached the Top 10 in eight international territories (Finland, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Macau, New Zealand, Norway, and Taiwan).

"We've come together to start this challenge for the world out of Japan," Yoshiki said.

"This may be our last chance at this challenge," Sugizo said. "We want to put what's left of our lives on the line to make the world rock with our music."

Yoshiki has several monumental accomplishments under his belt both as the leader of X JAPAN and as an accomplished solo artist. He has been named "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" by Consequence Of Sound and has composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. He has performed at the world's greatest stages, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella music festival, and Carnegie Hall. In addition to his music, Yoshiki has been internationally recognized for his philanthropy, and was awarded a Medal Of Honor by the Japanese government.

Hyde is internationally recognized as the vocalist for L'ARC-EN-CIEL, VAMPS and as a successful solo artist. L'ARC-EN-CIEL has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, headlined Madison Square Garden, and were also the first rock band to headline Japan National Stadium. Hyde has also had great success touring internationally as a solo artist.

Sugizo has worked and performed globally as a member of LUNA SEA, X JAPAN, and U.K.'s JUNO REACTOR, a group credited with creating psychedelic trance. As a solo artist he has been pursuing his unique style of electronic music while creating for multiple movie and theater soundtracks.

Miyavi "The Samurai Guitarist" has enthralled the world with his transcendent unconventional "slap style" of playing his guitar, which has taken him around the world nine times to tour in over 30 countries. In 2014 he made his debut as a Hollywood actor in "Unbroken". He was the first Japanese public figure to be featured in Gucci's global campaign, and has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNCHR, providing support for refugees.

With their illustrious experience in Japan's most influential rock bands, remarkable sales records individually, and hit collaborations with global artists, these four musicians coming together is a monumental occurrence. THE LAST ROCKSTARS are here to usher in a new legendary era of rock.