JASON BIELER And PHIL VARONE To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of SAIGON KICK's 'Water' Album On 2024 Tour

Jason Bieler and Phil Varone have announced "a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 'Water' album and other assorted SAIGON KICK music." They will be joined by Stephen Gibb — son of Barry Gibb of the BEE GEES — who has previously played with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and CROWBAR.

The tour will see expected stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, and other major U.S. cities, as well as international stops in Asia and Europe.

Jason Bieler has been busy with BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA which has seen him become a favorite of prog fans around the world. The albums have featured everyone from Devin Townsend to Butch Walker, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal to Clint Lowery, Marco Minneman to Benji Webbe and many, many more. A new BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA album is already in the works, with a fall 2024 release expected, followed by an extensive tour.

Along with SAIGON KICK, Varone played drums and toured with PRUNELLA SCALES, SKID ROW, Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE),Bobby Kimball (TOTO),GENE LOVES JEZEBEL and Jake E. Lee's RED DRAGON CARTEL.

Stephen has been focused on his new band KILL THE ROBOT and has played with his father Barry Gibb.

A press release announcing Bieler and Varone's tour states: "While not technically a farewell tour, nor a reunion, if you know anything about SAIGON KICK…there is a solid 74-78.4% chance this will never happen again.

"Phil & Jason represent 50% of the original SAIGON KICK lineup, which, in some cases is 100% more original members than those 'other' legacy bands are touring with. Actually, since this is a celebration of the 'Water' record and by then SK was a 3 piece, you are actually getting 66.6% of the original line up of that record, so let's call it 75%.

"Jason and Phil are both confident that they will be operating at at least 95% capacity (of their previously mentioned collective 50% share),for 98% of the shows, but promise no less than 85% at any given show, 100% of the time. Please keep in mind that they both feel that they are functioning at their highest levels, so we can optimistically estimate they will be 30% better than when you last saw them. If you've never seen them, you'll have to do your own math.

"This is in no small part due to the addition of Stephen Gibb. We could mention that he played with Zakk Wylde and CROWBAR, but then we would sound like name droppers. Stephen was an original member of the SAIGON KICK reunion shows 7-10 years ago, so he's not technically an OG 'original' of the 1991 'originals', but if you first experienced a SAIGON KICK show in Chicago in 2015, to you, Stephen is an original member. Although Phil was not there, but Jonathan Mover was (yet he never played on any SAIGON KICK albums, but he did play with Aretha Franklin),but we digress.

"As we have clearly stated above, this is not a 'reunion', it's more of a special evening of SAIGON KICK music. Think of it as a sizable and assorted gaggle of the members of SAIGON KICK (and non-members depending on your vantage point) performing the music of SAIGON KICK as a tribute to themselves. Ironically, it will be the first ever performances of Phil with Stephen. We can only hope they will be playing the same songs at the same time. Honestly, it's just too soon to know.

"There could come a time down the road when another member joins them, but they cannot commit to any concrete numbers as to their effort levels, so let's call that a 50/50 chance of their personal median effort. There is also a 100% chance that some members will never be asked nor want to perform, so for all of you 'off track betters,' those odds are 110%.

"Some computational efforts are still in the works for example, if a founding member returns, would that also count as 25%? Is a replacement member for an original member worth 12.5 %? What if there are special guests... what value do we assign? If they add a new unknown player, who is good looking, youthful, and passionate, how do we even begin to do the math?

"Lots to be figured out as you can see, but a handful of very special shows will be happening this year…we're 99% sure of that."

Confirmed dates (with many more pending):

March 22 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

March 23 - Wynadotte, MI @ District 142

April 26 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's