JASTA Shares Music Video For 'Suicidality' Featuring PHIL DEMMEL

HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta is back with a brand new JASTA music video for the song "Suicidality", which features special guest Phil Demmel (KERRY KING, MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE). The song is taken from the upcoming "And Jasta For All" album, which will arrive digitally on May 17. The clip, which was shot by Alex Zaranak at The Rave / Eagles Club during Milwaukee Metal Fest in 2023, can be seen below.

"And Jasta For All" features additional guest appearances by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT),Steve "Zetro" Souza (EXODUS) and Joey Concepcion (ARCH ENEMY).

Jamey comments: "Fan funded, four years in the making, got to work with my thrash heroes and couldn't be happier with this album. It's ALL RIPPERS, NO SKIPPERS! Play it loud!"

"And Jasta For All" guitarist Charlie Bellmore (TOXIC HOLOCAUST, DEE SNIDER, MANY EYES) adds: "Jamey asked me to write 'a few thrash songs' quite a while ago, and over the years they slowly grew into a remarkable love letter to thrash metal. Jamey, Nicky and myself busted our butts to make a serious ripper of an album, and Jamey delivered some of his best vocal performances of his career on this. I can't wait for everyone to crank this up!!!"

JASTA will perform a series of album-release shows for "And Jasta For All", which will kick off at the official Milwaukee Metal Fest pre-party on May 16 at The Rave/Eagles Club and will feature special guests Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (OVERKILL),Steve "Zetro" Souza (EXODUS),Bobby Hambel (BIOHAZARD),Hoya Roc (SMOKE AD, ex-MADBALL),and more surprises. Milwaukee Metal Fest pass holders will be given access to the pre-party in addition to all three days, while single tickets are available for those who are not attending the full festival.

JASTA album-release shows:

May 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Festival Pre-Party

May 31 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Bx (w/ OVERKILL)

June 01 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom (w/ OVERKILL)

"And Jasta For All" track listing:

01. They See Us As Prey (feat. Nick Petrino)

02. Armor Your Mind

03. Create The Now (feat. Chuck Billy)

04. R.M.P.C. (feat. Scott Ian)

05. Suicidality (feat. Phil Demmel)

06. Assimilation Agenda (feat. Steve "Zetro" Souza and Joey Concepcion)

07. Ring Of Truth

08. Terminal Lucidity

09. No Dream Is Free

10. The Phoenix Way

JASTA is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Charlie Bellmore - Guitars

Chris Beaudette - Bass

Nick Bellmore - Drums

Joey Dibiase - Drummer in the video

"And Jasta For All" was produced by Nick Bellmore (TOXIC HOLOCAUST, DEE SNIDER, MANY EYES).

The name Jasta represents one of music's most prolific and powerful reputations. As founder and frontman for Grammy-nominated monoliths HATEBREED alongside his countless collaborations, Jasta's reputation extends worldwide and well beyond music. From stints as the three-year host of MTV's "Headbanger's Ball" to his own popular podcast, the 2016-launched "The Jasta Show", he has become synonymous with both heavy music and hardcore culture. He remains the leading voice of the scene and amongst his peers.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer