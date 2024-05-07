MÖTLEY CRÜE Shares Official Video Recap Of 'Secret' Club Show In New York City

MÖTLEY CRÜE has shared an official video recap of the band's "secret" club show which took place on Monday night (May 6) at New York's Bowery Ballroom. For the concert, the iconic Los Angeles rockers were billed as "1981" and tickets for the 600-capacity venue sold out in under five minutes during last Thursday's exclusive Crüeseum/S.I.N. Club pre-sale and last Friday's general on-sale. The year 1981 is a significant one in MÖTLEY CRÜE's history, as it represents the year they formed and released their debut single, "Live Wire", along with their first album, "Too Fast For Love".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist for the Bowery Ballroom show was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Primal Scream

02. Too Fast For Love

03. Looks That Kill

04. Wild Side

05. Shout At The Devil

06. Live Wire

07. On With The Show

08. Dogs Of War

09. Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)

10. Dr. Feelgood

11. Girls, Girls, Girls

12. Kickstart My Heart

CRÜE's performance at the Bowery Ballroom took place two days after the band played two back-to-back shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 3-4, marking CRÜE's first live appearances of 2024.

This isn't the first time CRÜE has staged a "secret" club show. Last June, MÖTLEY CRÜE performed for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England. The streets of Camden came alive that night with the buzz that MÖTLEY CRÜE might be the band on the flyer listed as DÖGS OF WAR, with lines around the block for the most exclusive gig in town.

Late last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new single, "Dogs Of War". The track was made available via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Big Machine Records sees the band working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April 2023 the now-72-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.